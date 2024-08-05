Release Date: August 05, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

CSX Corp (CSX, Financial) achieved a 2% total volume growth, led by a 5% increase in intermodal franchise units.

Operating margin improved sequentially by 280 basis points, reaching 39.1%.

Revenue from merchandise increased by 5%, driven by strong pricing and volume growth.

The company demonstrated resilience by finding creative solutions to mitigate the impact of the Baltimore bridge collapse on coal shipments.

CSX Corp (CSX) maintained a strong focus on safety, resulting in a reduction in train accidents and mechanical-related derailments.

Negative Points

Operating income was 1% lower compared to the previous year, despite sequential improvements.

Revenue was flat due to lower coal prices and a decline in other revenue streams.

The company faced headwinds from lower export coal benchmark pricing and the Baltimore bridge collapse, impacting revenue by approximately $100 million.

Intermodal revenue growth was muted by weak trucking market conditions, affecting domestic intermodal business.

The macroeconomic environment appears more uncertain, with potential headwinds from interest rates, a sluggish housing market, and fluctuating commodity prices.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Are you seeing any impact from the potential East and Gulf Coast labor disruption?

A: We haven't heard from customers about a major shift in their activity from the East to the West. If such a shift occurs, it might present more opportunities than risks for our business, particularly for moving goods further into the eastern part of our network where today that's truck. We're prepared to capitalize on any shifts. (Kevin Boone, Chief Commercial Officer)

Q: Can you provide more details on the expected margin improvement in the second half of the year?

A: We feel good about the setup for the second half of the year. Sequentially, from the second to the third quarter, we expect some challenges like the coal RPU decline, wage step-up, and potential fuel price headwinds. However, we are holding the line on expenses and expect to deliver meaningful operating margin expansion year-over-year. (Sean Pelkey, Chief Financial Officer)

Q: How are you preparing for potential shifts in port activity due to labor disruptions?

A: From a capacity standpoint, we are well-positioned to handle any temporary shifts. There are opportunities for longer-haul business if there are disruptions on the East Coast. Our network can withstand whatever volume comes our way, and our intermodal team is prepared to provide great first-mile and last-mile service. (Kevin Boone, Chief Commercial Officer; Michael Cory, Chief Operating Officer)

Q: Can you provide an update on the impact of the accounting change for the quarter?

A: The restatement had a $16 million impact in the prior year, split between labor and PS&O. This impact was similar in the second quarter and is expected to be similar on a go-forward basis. (Sean Pelkey, Chief Financial Officer)

Q: How do you see the chemical market performing, and what factors are driving its growth?

A: The chemical market has seen wins on the industrial development side, particularly in the plastics market. We have strong service quality and strategic partnerships with quality carriers, which help us capitalize on opportunities. It's a combination of market recovery, strategic wins, and strong service delivery. (Kevin Boone, Chief Commercial Officer)

Q: What are your thoughts on the network's current performance and future improvements?

A: We've made many changes focused on safety and service. While some metrics have dropped due to these changes, we expect them to improve. Our focus is on cost, service, and safety, and we are confident in our ability to improve metrics and overall performance. (Michael Cory, Chief Operating Officer)

Q: Can you provide more details on the industrial development projects and their impact on volumes?

A: We are seeing acceleration in industrial development projects, contributing to volume growth. These projects take time to reach full run rate, but we expect several years of growth from these initiatives. We will provide more details at our Investor Day in November. (Kevin Boone, Chief Commercial Officer)

Q: How do you view the potential for achieving a 55% operating ratio given current conditions?

A: While margin is an important indicator, our focus is on growing earnings and economic profit. We see opportunities for efficiency gains and profitable growth. Despite inflation and other challenges, we believe we can continue to improve our operating ratio over time. (Michael Cory, Chief Operating Officer; Sean Pelkey, Chief Financial Officer; Joseph Hinrichs, Chief Executive Officer)

Q: What factors are driving the expected operating leverage in the second half of the year?

A: The first half faced unique challenges like the Baltimore bridge collapse and lower export coal pricing. In the second half, we expect positive labor productivity and lower year-over-year challenges. We are focused on growing volumes, getting the right price, and driving efficiency. (Sean Pelkey, Chief Financial Officer)

Q: Are there opportunities for improved asset utilization on the rail side?

A: Yes, we are focused on running with fewer locomotives and leveraging technology for efficiency. We are also looking at our network to create mass in certain areas and eliminate unnecessary touches. These efforts will improve asset utilization and overall efficiency. (Michael Cory, Chief Operating Officer)

