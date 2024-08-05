Koil Energy Solutions Inc (KLNG) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Improved Profitability

Koil Energy Solutions Inc (KLNG) reports a 65% increase in revenue and a significant improvement in profitability for Q2 2024.

Author's Avatar
40 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $5.8 million, a 65% increase from $3.5 million in Q2 2023.
  • Gross Profit: $2.2 million, 39% of revenues, up from $1.1 million or 33% of revenues in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Improved from a loss to 20%.
  • Earnings Per Diluted Share: $0.13 for the first six months of 2024.
  • Net Income: $1 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $433,000 or $0.04 loss per share in Q2 2023.
  • Selling, General and Administrative Expenses: $1.3 million, a 19% decrease from $1.6 million in Q2 2023.
  • Working Capital: $4.4 million, including $1.5 million in cash and $5.5 million in net receivables as of June 30, 2024.
  • Cash Balance: $2.5 million as of the morning of the call, with the company being free cash flow positive for the year.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 05, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Revenue grew 65% year-over-year, indicating strong business performance.
  • Gross profit almost doubled, showcasing improved profitability.
  • Adjusted EBITDA improved from a loss to a healthy margin of 20%.
  • Awarded a major contract for a subsea safety control system, highlighting trust and capability.
  • Implemented a new approach to planning and forecasting, enhancing operational efficiency.

Negative Points

  • Service revenue has not grown despite the increase in product revenue.
  • Cash balance dipped at quarter-end due to funds deployed towards building working capital.
  • Ongoing market consolidation and capital discipline partially offset demand increases.
  • Lower R&D costs might impact future innovation and development.
  • Dependence on forming partnerships for overseas market expansion due to being a small company.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the major contract awarded for the subsea safety control system?
A: (Erik Wiik, CEO) The multimillion-dollar contract includes engineering, procurement, manufacturing, installation, and testing of Koil's well-proven technology. This project is a testament to our team's achievements in developing integrated product solutions and is currently on schedule.

Q: What drove the 65% increase in revenue year-over-year?
A: (Trevor Ashurst, VP of Finance) The year-over-year improvement in revenues reflects an increase in product-oriented fixed-priced project activity.

Q: How did you achieve the 6% increase in gross margin?
A: (Trevor Ashurst, VP of Finance) The relative improvement in gross margin was mainly associated with recognizing higher revenues during this past quarter.

Q: What factors contributed to the 19% decrease in SG&A expenses?
A: (Trevor Ashurst, VP of Finance) The decrease was driven by lower R&D costs and increased labor allocations to cost sales to support our increased project activity.

Q: Can you elaborate on the strategic initiatives that have driven Koil's growth?
A: (Erik Wiik, CEO) Our growth strategy includes deepening our share of spending by existing key accounts, leveraging standardized product solutions, boosting maintenance revenue streams, and following our current clients abroad.

Q: What are your plans to grow service revenue?
A: (Erik Wiik, CEO) We are launching a program to undergo an extensive review of our service portfolio to identify and pursue service opportunities. This initiative will be accompanied by targeted capital investment and the hiring of additional service technicians.

Q: How is Koil positioned in the current market situation?
A: (Erik Wiik, CEO) Demand for our services and products is driven by operators' long-cycle offshore project developments and production enhancements. We are well-positioned to drive further growth given our contract profile and service to a diverse range of subsea clients.

Q: What is the current state of Koil's financial health?
A: (Trevor Ashurst, VP of Finance) As of June 30, 2024, we have $4.4 million in working capital, including $1.5 million in cash and $5.5 million in net receivables. We are currently free cash flow positive for the year.

Q: What are the future projections for Koil's growth?
A: (Erik Wiik, CEO) While we have tripled product revenue year-over-year, we see great opportunities in growing our service revenue. We are confident that there is further upside as we continue to drive maturity in our growth journey.

Q: How does Koil plan to maintain its competitive edge?
A: (Erik Wiik, CEO) We offer mission-critical deep-water solutions with a high barrier to market entry and are in a preeminent position to service offshore renewable energy projects. We have no long-term debt and a strong foundation for growth.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.