ThredUp Inc (TDUP) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Challenges and Strategic Shifts

ThredUp Inc (TDUP) reports mixed results with a focus on improving gross margins and exiting the European market.

Author's Avatar
40 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $79.8 million, a decrease of 3.5% year-over-year.
  • US Revenue: $66.7 million, flat year-over-year.
  • European Revenue: $13 million, an 18% decline year-over-year.
  • Gross Margin: 70.4%, a 300 basis point increase year-over-year.
  • US Gross Margin: 78.8%, a 240 basis point increase year-over-year.
  • European Gross Margin: 27.3%, a 250 basis point decline year-over-year.
  • Net Loss: $14 million, compared to $18.8 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Loss of $1.5 million, or negative 1.9% of revenue.
  • US Adjusted EBITDA: $1.5 million, fourth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA.
  • European Adjusted EBITDA: Negative $3 million.
  • Active Buyers: 1.7 million, a 2.6% decline year-over-year.
  • Orders: 1.7 million, a 6% decline year-over-year.
  • Cash and Securities: $60.7 million, down from $67.9 million at the beginning of the quarter.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 05, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • ThredUp Inc (TDUP, Financial) achieved a 300 basis point increase in consolidated gross margin year-over-year.
  • The US business posted a gross margin of 78.8%, which is 240 basis points higher than last year.
  • ThredUp Inc (TDUP) launched new AI shopping products, including visual search and style chat, enhancing the customer shopping experience.
  • The company saw an all-time high in orders and revenue per buyer in Q2, with more than $208 per active buyer in the US.
  • ThredUp Inc (TDUP) plans to exit the European market, which is expected to immediately increase gross margins, improve gross profit growth, and accelerate the path to free cash flow.

Negative Points

  • The European business struggled significantly, contracting 18% and posting a negative 23% adjusted EBITDA.
  • The company experimented with new customer acquisition and promotions in the US, which did not perform as expected, resulting in acquiring 90,000 fewer customers.
  • The challenging consumer environment, compounded by inflation, negatively impacted ThredUp Inc (TDUP)'s core customers.
  • The company had to be more promotional in Q2, which negatively impacted unit economics and pulled forward lower quality revenue into June.
  • ThredUp Inc (TDUP) expects the consumer environment to remain challenging, with potential worsening due to economic factors and the upcoming US election cycle.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What specifically changed in the second quarter regarding the European business, and how did you come to the decision to divest it?
A: We had been focusing on product, technology, and operations, and then shifted to consignment to drive gross profit. However, it took longer to materialize. New leadership indicated it would take even longer and more capital. Given global challenges, we decided to focus our resources on the US market, where we believe we can achieve better results. (James Reinhart, CEO)

Q: Can you quantify the impact of the self-inflicted issues on US EBITDA for this year?
A: The impact of the buyer strategy change was around $6 million in lost revenue, translating to approximately $2 million in EBITDA. (Sean Sobers, CFO)

Q: Can you explain the changes made in mid-Q1 that negatively impacted Q2, and what was done in June to correct it?
A: We experimented with a flat dollar-based credit system instead of a percentage off the first order. This did not perform as well, so we reverted to the previous strategy of percentage off with free shipping on June 1. (James Reinhart, CEO)

Q: How did the changes in customer acquisition strategy affect gross margins?
A: Initially, gross margins were favorable, but as we became more promotional towards the end of the quarter, it offset the earlier benefits, resulting in a mixed gross margin outcome. (Sean Sobers, CFO)

Q: What are you observing in terms of consumer behavior on the platform?
A: Consumers, especially budget shoppers, are more discerning and require higher discounts to convert. Premium shoppers remain consistent, but budget shoppers need about 20% higher discounts compared to last year. (James Reinhart, CEO)

Q: Why was the change in customer acquisition strategy made?
A: We were looking for new sources of growth and lifetime value, aiming to find a better strategy for acquiring new customers and improving long-term value. (James Reinhart, CEO)

Q: Was the change in customer acquisition strategy in response to competitive dynamics?
A: No, it was an internal initiative to explore new growth opportunities and improve lifetime value, not a response to competitive changes. (James Reinhart, CEO)

Q: How do you view the impact of the macro environment on your guidance?
A: The macro environment has worsened, with consumers becoming more selective in their spending. This, combined with our strategic missteps, has led to a revised guidance. (James Reinhart, CEO; Sean Sobers, CFO)

Q: How are you managing the capacity and expense structure in your distribution centers given the current volume?
A: Despite the challenges, we sold more clothing in Q2 than ever before. The main issue was the need for higher discounts to convert budget shoppers, not a problem with our distribution center capacity or cost structure. (James Reinhart, CEO)

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.