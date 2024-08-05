Release Date: August 05, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Simon Property Group Inc (SPG, Financial) achieved its highest level of real estate NOI for the second quarter in the company's history.

Leasing volumes, occupancy gains, shopper traffic, and retail sales volumes have all increased.

The company signed over 1,400 leases for approximately 4.8 million square feet in the quarter.

Domestic NOI increased by 5.2% year over year for the quarter.

The company announced a dividend increase of 7.9% year over year, payable on September 30.

Negative Points

Lower-income consumers continue to be under pressure due to inflation, affecting discretionary spending.

The company faced a $0.15 per share impact from retailer restructurings and lower lease settlement and land sales income.

International NOI was down 1% year over year, partly due to a one-time performance fee recognized last year.

The company has not found suitable external acquisition opportunities at the right price.

There is uncertainty about the potential impact of a consumer-led recession on future performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Given you service the consumer across various formats from the malls to premium outlets to mills, what are your latest thoughts on the consumer today?

A: David Simon, CEO: The lower-income consumer has been under pressure due to inflation, focusing on managing bills and discretionary expenditures. Optimistic about cycling out of this given the current benign inflation picture. The higher-end consumer remains steady, with no significant slowdown observed. Overall, we budgeted flat sales for the year and are slightly above that.

Q: What are you seeing in terms of leasing or pricing power? Are tenants taking longer to sign new leases given the macro environment?

A: David Simon, CEO: Demand is strong and steady, with no signs of abating. We had the best new deal committee meeting ever, indicating robust demand. Retailers and we are sensitive to economic conditions, but currently, the team is working on all cylinders.

Q: Portfolio occupancy has increased nicely over the last year. How much further upside do you think you have?

A: Brian McDade, CFO: We are comfortable expecting to end the year north of 96% occupancy. David Simon added that it's also about replacing underperforming retailers with better ones, focusing on mix improvement.

Q: As we look at the environment today, are you as worried about weak economic data impacting your expansion and investment plans?

A: David Simon, CEO: We are well-positioned to improve and better our company even in a potential recession. We are not slowing down our investment activities and are confident in our ability to outperform competitors.

Q: You continue to drive growth through occupancy gains and higher rent. Do you see increasing pricing power to offset potential occupancy ceilings?

A: David Simon, CEO: The focus is on improving the tenant mix, which drives higher sales and, consequently, higher rents. Brian McDade added that they continue to see pricing power and rent escalations from new deals.

Q: How does the softening rate environment impact your view on upcoming debt maturities and investment plans?

A: Brian McDade, CFO: We plan to refinance upcoming maturities with cash on hand but could access the market if conditions are favorable. David Simon added that a lower interest rate environment increases earnings potential and is beneficial for real estate.

Q: Are you more bullish on external acquisitions given your strong position?

A: David Simon, CEO: We are looking for quality assets where we can add value at the right price. We haven't found suitable opportunities recently but remain open to selective acquisitions.

Q: Can you provide more color on the strong and broad-based demand for space across your portfolio?

A: Brian McDade, CFO: We have a signed but not open pipeline of about 300 basis points, indicating strong demand. Most of this will manifest next year, reflecting the robust leasing activity.

Q: How much do changes in the stock market impact consumer spending at the higher end?

A: David Simon, CEO: Short-term fluctuations have minimal impact, but a prolonged downturn could rein in consumer spending. However, lower inflation and interest rates could offset this.

Q: How sensitive is Simon's cash flow to tenant sales?

A: David Simon, CEO: The sensitivity is lower than during COVID but higher than pre-COVID. Exact figures were not disclosed but will be followed up offline.

