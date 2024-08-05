Q2 2024 Tactile Systems Technology Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to the second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call for Tactile Medical. (Operator Instructions)



Please note that this conference call is being recorded and will be available on the company's website for replay shortly. I would now like to turn the call over to Sam Bentzinger, Investor Relations at Gilmartin Group, for a few introductory comments. Please go ahead.



Sam Bentzinger - Tactile Systems Technology Inc - Investor Relations Contact Officer



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining the call today. With me from Tactile's management team are Sheri Dodd, Chief Executive Officer, and Elaine Birkemeyer, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that our remarks and responses to your questions today may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the current expectations of management and involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including those identified in the Risk Factors section of our annual