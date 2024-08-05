Aug 05, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Hims & Hers second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Please note that this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn today's call over to Bill Newby, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Bill Newby - Hims & Hers Health Inc - Head of Investor Relations
Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Hims & Hers Health second quarter 2024 earnings call. Today after the market closed, we released this quarter's shareholder letter, a copy of which you can find on our website at investors.hims.com.
On the call with me today is Andrew Dudum, our Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; as well as Yemi Okupe, our Chief Financial Officer.
Before I hand it over to Andrew, I need to remind you of legal, Safe Harbor and cautionary declarations. Certain statements and projections of future results made in this presentation constitute forward-looking statements that are based on among other things, our
Q2 2024 Hims & Hers Health Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 05, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...