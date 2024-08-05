Q2 2024 Theravance Biopharma Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Theravance Biopharmaâs second quarter 2024 earnings results conference call. Slide 2 is our forward-looking statement slide, which I would encourage you to read. Our call today will include forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties, information concerning factors that could cause results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as described further in filings with the SEC.



