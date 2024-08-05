Release Date: August 05, 2024

Positive Points

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD, Financial) reported strong Q2 performance with total revenue of $73.2 million, representing 7% growth year-over-year.

Lymphedema revenues increased by 8% year-over-year to $64.7 million, and airway clearance revenues increased by 2% year-over-year to $8.5 million.

The company delivered a strong adjusted EBITDA with over 49% year-over-year increase, reflecting a focus on profitably scaling the business and operating leverage.

Cash and cash equivalents increased by $12.9 million in Q2, bringing the total to $73.6 million as of June 30, 2024.

Key commercial initiatives for 2024, including technology and workflow investments, development of the next-generation Lymphedema platform, and generation of clinical evidence, remain on track.

Negative Points

Medicare's increasingly onerous documentation requirements have negatively impacted the speed and access to treatment for Medicare patients, leading to a revision of full-year 2024 revenue guidance to $293 million to $298 million.

The company's Medicare business was down on a year-over-year basis in Q2 due to these documentation challenges.

The expiration of the COVID-era PHE waiver affected ordering patterns for one of TCMD's larger DME customers, creating a modest headwind to growth.

The company experienced a decrease in overall lymphedema sales headcount, ending the second quarter with 264 sales representatives versus 269 at the end of the first quarter.

Despite the strong fundamentals, the company acknowledges that the Medicare documentation issue represents a significant challenge that requires strategic and operational adjustments.

Q & A Highlights

Highlights of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD) Q2 2024 Earnings Call

Q: The guidance range decreased by $7 million. Is this entirely due to Medicare documentation requirements? How will this impact Q3 versus Q4 seasonality? When do you expect normalization?

A: The decrease is primarily due to Medicare's increasingly onerous documentation requirements, impacting all PCD manufacturers. This has elongated the time from prescription to order completion. We are addressing this through strategic policy engagement and operational technology investments like an e-prescribing tool. We expect to see benefits from these initiatives more meaningfully in 2025. (Sheri Dodd, CEO; Elaine Birkemeyer, CFO)

Q: Can you provide more details on the Medicare documentation changes and their impact on the patient funnel?

A: The changes require more specific documentation, such as start and end dates for conservative therapy and measurements on those dates. This has led to delays in treatment. Our e-prescribing tool aims to streamline this process by capturing the required information accurately the first time. (Sheri Dodd, CEO; Elaine Birkemeyer, CFO)

Q: What is the commercial strategy for the newly approved Nimbl platform?

A: We plan a limited launch this fall, targeting specific geographies. Nimbl is designed for entry-level patients and features portability and connectivity to our Kylie app. We have built over 900 demo units and do not foresee any manufacturing constraints. This product is expected to be accretive to our P&L. (Sheri Dodd, CEO)

Q: Given the strong balance sheet and cash generation, why isn't a share repurchase the right strategy?

A: We are evaluating various options to leverage our strong balance sheet, including share buybacks. However, more time is needed to make informed decisions. Our focus is on evaluating the best ways to increase shareholder value. (Sheri Dodd, CEO)

Q: Can you explain the role of patient education consultants and the goal of having them perform 50% of in-home demos?

A: Patient education consultants are our employees trained to perform in-home patient demos, freeing up sales reps to focus on selling activities. Our goal is to have 50% of in-home demos done by these consultants by the end of the year. This shift aims to increase sales rep productivity. (Sheri Dodd, CEO)

