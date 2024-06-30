Crawford & Co (CRD.A) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS at $0.17, Revenue at $314.2M, Exceeds Estimates

Second Quarter Performance and Financial Highlights

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $314.2 million, exceeded estimates of $312.28 million, down from $324.6 million in the same period last year.
  • Net Income: $8.6 million, a slight increase from $8.4 million in the prior year second quarter.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.17, unchanged from the previous year's second quarter.
  • Broadspire Segment: Achieved a new quarterly revenue record of $97.1 million, up 11.3% year-over-year, with operating earnings of $15.1 million, representing a 15.5% margin.
  • International Operations: Revenue increased by 7.3% to $102.3 million, with operating earnings rising to $5.7 million from $3.7 million in the prior year.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $46.7 million as of June 30, 2024, down from $58.4 million at the end of 2023.
  • Free Cash Flow: Negative $26.7 million for the first six months of 2024, compared to positive $9.2 million in the same period last year.
Article's Main Image

On August 5, 2024, Crawford & Co (CRD.A, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Crawford & Co provides claims and outsourcing solutions to the risk management, insurance industry, and self-insured entities. Its segments include North America Loss Adjusting, International Operations, Broadspire, and Platform Solutions, with the International Operations segment generating the maximum revenue.

Performance Overview

Despite a challenging comparison due to last year's weather events, Crawford & Co (CRD.A, Financial) reported revenues before reimbursements of $314.2 million, which exceeded the estimated $312.28 million. This represents a decrease from $324.6 million in the same quarter last year. However, net income attributable to shareholders increased slightly to $8.6 million from $8.4 million in Q2 2023.

1820739358416859136.png

Segment Performance

The company's performance across its segments was mixed:

Segment Revenue (Q2 2024) Revenue (Q2 2023) Operating Earnings (Q2 2024) Operating Earnings (Q2 2023)
North America Loss Adjusting $76.0 million $76.4 million $4.9 million $3.9 million
International Operations $102.3 million $95.3 million $5.7 million $3.7 million
Broadspire $97.1 million $87.2 million $15.1 million $8.1 million
Platform Solutions $38.8 million $65.6 million $1.5 million $8.1 million

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the revenue decline, Crawford & Co (CRD.A, Financial) achieved several financial milestones. The Broadspire segment recorded a new quarterly revenue record of $97.1 million, reflecting an 11.3% increase from the previous year. The International Operations segment also saw a 7.3% revenue increase, driven by improved market conditions.

However, the Platform Solutions segment faced significant challenges, with revenues dropping by 40.8% due to reduced weather-related claim volumes. This decline underscores the segment's vulnerability to weather events, which can impact demand unpredictably.

Key Financial Metrics

Important financial metrics from the earnings report include:

  • GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) remained unchanged at $0.17 for both CRD-A and CRD-B.
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS increased to $0.25 from $0.24 in the prior year.
  • Consolidated adjusted operating earnings were $22.1 million, or 7.0% of revenues, compared to $22.8 million, or 7.0%, in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $30.6 million, or 9.7% of revenues, compared to $31.5 million, or 9.7%, in the previous year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Crawford & Co (CRD.A, Financial) reported consolidated cash and cash equivalents of $46.7 million, down from $58.4 million at the end of 2023. Total debt increased to $233.8 million from $209.1 million. The company used $8.3 million of cash in operations during the first half of 2024, compared to $27.2 million provided in the same period last year.

Commentary and Outlook

"Our growth strategy and initiatives are yielding results. Despite a difficult comparison due to weather events last year, three of our four business segments showed operating earnings growth with improved margins in the quarter. This enabled us to achieve consolidated earnings consistent with last year and reflects Crawford’s diversified revenue model with a healthy balance between weather and non-weather dependent businesses." - Rohit Verma, CEO

Overall, Crawford & Co (CRD.A, Financial) demonstrated resilience in a challenging environment, with notable achievements in key segments. However, the significant decline in the Platform Solutions segment highlights the ongoing challenges posed by external factors such as weather events.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Crawford & Co for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.