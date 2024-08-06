Owens-Corning Inc (OC) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Hits $2.8 Billion, GAAP EPS Falls Short at $3.24

Owens-Corning Inc (OC) Reports Strong Q2 2024 Earnings with Notable Contributions from Newly Acquired Doors Segment

Author's Avatar
44 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $2.8 billion, a 9% increase year-over-year, slightly surpassing analyst estimates of $2.76 billion.
  • Net Earnings: $285 million, representing a net earnings margin of 10%.
  • GAAP EPS: $3.24, below the analyst estimate of $4.16.
  • Free Cash Flow: $336 million, down 10% from the previous year.
  • Adjusted EBIT: $588 million, a 10% increase year-over-year, maintaining an adjusted EBIT margin of 21%.
  • Dividends: Returned $52 million to shareholders through dividends.
  • Acquisition Impact: Newly acquired Doors segment contributed $311 million in revenue.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, Owens-Corning Inc (OC, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Owens-Corning Inc is a manufacturer of glass fiber utilized in composites and building materials. It has an integrated business model with three reportable segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. It generates maximum revenue from the Roofing segment. Its Roofing segment laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, roofing components, synthetic packaging materials, and oxidized asphalt. It meets the growing demand for longer-lasting, aesthetically attractive laminate products with modest capital investment. Geographically, the company generates the majority of its revenue from the United States.

1820769592818167808.png

Performance Overview

Owens-Corning Inc (OC, Financial) reported net sales of $2.8 billion for Q2 2024, a 9% increase from the prior year, with the newly acquired Doors segment contributing $311 million in revenue. The company generated net earnings of $285 million and adjusted EBIT of $588 million. Despite a 17% decline in net earnings attributable to OC compared to Q2 2023, the company delivered a diluted EPS of $3.24 and an adjusted diluted EPS of $4.64, surpassing the analyst estimate of $4.16.

Key financial achievements include an operating cash flow of $493 million and free cash flow of $336 million. The company returned $52 million to shareholders through dividends.

Segment Performance

The Roofing segment saw a 2% decrease in net sales to $1.1 billion compared to Q2 2023, primarily due to lower volumes. However, EBIT increased by $35 million to $373 million, driven by strong commercial execution and favorable mix. The Insulation segment reported a 1% increase in net sales to $916 million, with EBIT rising by $20 million to $183 million, despite lower volumes in Europe.

The newly acquired Doors segment, which reported from May 15 to June 30, generated $311 million in net sales and $34 million in EBIT. The Composites segment experienced a 12% decline in net sales to $546 million, with EBIT decreasing by $26 million to $61 million due to lower volumes and price declines in glass reinforcements.

Financial Metrics and Analysis

Owens-Corning Inc (OC, Financial) reported a net earnings margin of 10%, an adjusted EBIT margin of 21%, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 27%. These metrics are crucial for assessing the company's profitability and operational efficiency. The company's balance sheet remains strong, with net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA leverage toward the low end of its target range of 2-3x.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Net Sales $2.8 billion $2.6 billion 9%
Net Earnings $285 million $345 million -17%
Adjusted EBIT $588 million $534 million 10%
Adjusted EBITDA $742 million $664 million 12%
Diluted EPS $3.24 $3.78 -14%
Adjusted Diluted EPS $4.64 $4.25 9%

Commentary and Strategic Highlights

“Owens Corning delivered another outstanding quarter, generating strong margins and cash flow while completing the acquisition of Masonite and continuing our review of glass reinforcements,” said Chair and Chief Executive Officer Brian Chambers.

The acquisition of Masonite International Corporation has strengthened Owens-Corning Inc's position in the building and construction materials market. The integration is ongoing, with planned delivery of $125 million in enterprise cost synergies over time.

Outlook

For Q3 2024, Owens-Corning Inc expects net sales growth in the low-20 percent range, including a full quarter of revenue from the Doors segment. The company anticipates EBIT margin in the high teens and EBITDA margin in the low-20 percent range.

Owens-Corning Inc (OC, Financial) continues to demonstrate strong financial performance and strategic growth, making it a compelling consideration for value investors. For more detailed insights, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Owens-Corning Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.