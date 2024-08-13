Black Stone Minerals LP Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.29 Misses Estimates, Revenue of $110.4M Falls Short

Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) released its 8-K filing on August 6, 2024, reporting its financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2024.

Author's Avatar
43 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $68.3 million for Q2 2024, compared to $63.9 million in Q1 2024 and $78.4 million in Q2 2023.
  • Revenue: $110.4 million for Q2 2024, falling short of the estimated $119.59 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.29 per common unit for Q2 2024, compared to $0.35 per common unit in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $100.2 million for Q2 2024, down from $104.1 million in Q1 2024 and $109.2 million in Q2 2023.
  • Distributable Cash Flow: $92.5 million for Q2 2024, compared to $96.4 million in Q1 2024 and $103.6 million in Q2 2023.
  • Production: Total production averaged 40.4 MBoe/d for Q2 2024, up from 40.3 MBoe/d in Q1 2024 and 36.2 MBoe/d in Q2 2023.
  • Distribution: Declared a cash distribution of $0.375 per unit for Q2 2024, with a coverage ratio of 1.17x.
Article's Main Image

Black Stone Minerals LP is an oil and natural gas mineral company. It owns oil and natural gas mineral interests, which make up the majority of its asset base. Its business is actively managing an existing portfolio of mineral and royalty assets to maximize its value and expanding asset base through acquisitions of additional mineral and royalty interests.

1820769991918776320.png

Performance Overview

Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM, Financial) reported a net income of $68.3 million for Q2 2024, slightly up from $63.9 million in Q1 2024 but down from $78.4 million in Q2 2023. The company’s Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $100.2 million, compared to $104.1 million in Q1 2024 and $109.2 million in Q2 2023. Distributable cash flow was $92.5 million, down from $96.4 million in Q1 2024 and $103.6 million in Q2 2023.

Production and Revenue

Mineral and royalty production for Q2 2024 was 38.2 MBoe/d, with total production, including working-interest volumes, at 40.4 MBoe/d. This is a slight increase from 40.3 MBoe/d in Q1 2024 and 36.2 MBoe/d in Q2 2023. The average realized price per Boe was $30.01, a decrease from $30.87 in Q1 2024 and $31.35 in Q2 2023.

Oil and gas revenue for Q2 2024 was $110.4 million, down 3% from $113.2 million in Q1 2024 but up from $103.2 million in Q2 2023. The company reported a loss on commodity derivative instruments of $5.5 million for Q2 2024, compared to a loss of $11.3 million in Q1 2024 and a gain of $11.3 million in Q2 2023.

Financial Position

As of June 30, 2024, Black Stone Minerals had $26.7 million in cash and no debt. By August 2, 2024, the company had approximately $61 million in cash. The borrowing base under the credit facility was reaffirmed at $375 million, with no amounts drawn.

Distribution and Coverage

Black Stone announced a distribution of $0.375 per unit for Q2 2024, consistent with Q1 2024. The distribution coverage ratio was 1.17x. The distribution will be paid on August 16, 2024, to unitholders of record as of August 9, 2024.

Operational Highlights

Black Stone had 62 rigs operating across its acreage as of June 30, 2024, down from 78 rigs as of March 31, 2024, and 73 rigs as of June 30, 2023. The company continued to work with Aethon on development plans in East Texas and focused on full field development in the Austin Chalk formation.

Acquisition Activity

In Q2 2024, Black Stone acquired additional mineral and royalty interests totaling $26.5 million, primarily in the Gulf Coast region. Since September 2023, the company has acquired $65.1 million in mineral and royalty interests.

Hedge Position

Black Stone has commodity derivative contracts in place for 2024 and 2025. The hedge position as of August 2, 2024, includes oil swaps at an average price of $71.45 per barrel for the remainder of 2024 and $71.22 per barrel for 2025. Natural gas swaps are at an average price of $3.55 per MMBtu for the remainder of 2024 and $3.42 to $3.45 per MMBtu for 2025.

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Net Income $68.3 million $63.9 million $78.4 million
Adjusted EBITDA $100.2 million $104.1 million $109.2 million
Distributable Cash Flow $92.5 million $96.4 million $103.6 million
Oil and Gas Revenue $110.4 million $113.2 million $103.2 million

Management Commentary

"As previously announced, the second quarter distribution is consistent with first quarter's distribution, with the strong foundation of our comprehensive commercial strategy and capital discipline ensuring our ability to focus on long-term decision making. Throughout the second quarter we continued to add strategic, targeted mineral and royalty interest acquisitions that further enhance our existing assets and provide a long runway for development in combination with our organic growth strategy." - Thomas L. Carter, Jr., Chairman, CEO, and President.

Analysis

Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM, Financial) demonstrated resilience in Q2 2024, with a slight increase in net income and stable production levels. However, the decrease in Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow compared to previous quarters indicates some challenges. The company's strategic acquisitions and strong financial position, with no debt and significant cash reserves, provide a solid foundation for future growth. The consistent distribution and coverage ratio reflect the company's commitment to returning value to unitholders.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Black Stone Minerals LP for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.