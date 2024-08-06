Avient Corp Q2 2024 Earnings: Adjusted EPS of $0.76 Beats Estimates, Revenue Hits $849.7 Million

Quarterly Performance Highlights Revenue and EPS Growth

Summary
  • Revenue: $849.7 million, a 3% increase year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $841.36 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.36, up from $0.24 in the prior year quarter.
  • Adjusted EPS: $0.76, exceeding guidance of $0.71 and reflecting a 21% increase over the prior year quarter.
  • Full-Year Guidance: Adjusted EPS guidance raised to $2.55 to $2.70, reflecting 8% to 14% growth over the prior year.
  • Geographic Performance: Organic sales growth in all regions, with the US and Canada up 5%, Latin America up 19%, EMEA up 4%, and Asia up 1%.
  • Gross Margin: Improved to $257.6 million from $240.7 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Net Income: $33.6 million, up from $22.1 million in the prior year quarter.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, Avient Corp (AVNT, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the company's second quarter 2024 results. Avient Corp, a leading provider of specialized and sustainable materials solutions, reported significant growth in both revenue and earnings per share (EPS), surpassing analyst estimates.

Company Overview

Avient Corp manufactures and sells a variety of chemical and plastic-based products to designers and processors of plastics. The firm operates in two segments: Color, Additives and Inks, and Specialty Engineered Materials. The company's product portfolio includes concentrated color and ink blends, plastic resins, and various specialized polymer materials used in industries such as food packaging, construction, transportation, cosmetics, and healthcare. The color, additives, & ink segment and the distribution segment together generate a vast majority of revenue. More than half of the total revenue is derived from the United States.

Performance and Challenges

Avient Corp reported second quarter sales of $849.7 million, a 3% increase over the prior year quarter, and a 5% organic increase when excluding the impact of foreign exchange. This performance is crucial as it marks the first consolidated sales expansion in seven quarters, driven by broad-based growth across all regions and most end markets. However, the company continues to face challenges such as fluctuating raw material prices and supply chain disruptions, which could impact future performance.

Financial Achievements

Avient Corp's second quarter GAAP EPS from continuing operations was $0.36, compared to $0.24 in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EPS was $0.76, exceeding the guidance of $0.71 and representing a 21% increase over the prior year quarter. This achievement is significant for the chemicals industry, highlighting the company's ability to manage costs and drive organic revenue growth.

1820770172772970496.png

Key Financial Metrics

Below is a summary of key financial metrics from Avient Corp's income statement:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Sales $849.7 million $824.4 million
Operating Income $72.5 million $62.3 million
Net Income from Continuing Operations $33.6 million $22.1 million
GAAP EPS from Continuing Operations $0.36 $0.24
Adjusted EPS $0.76 $0.63

Analysis and Outlook

Avient Corp's strong second quarter performance is a testament to its strategic focus on growth opportunities across various end markets, particularly in packaging and consumer sectors. The company's ability to achieve organic sales growth in all regions, coupled with favorable input costs and lower interest expenses, has positioned it well for future growth.

Looking ahead, Avient Corp has increased its full-year adjusted EPS guidance range to $2.55 to $2.70, reflecting 8% to 14% growth over the prior year. This revised guidance underscores the company's confidence in sustaining its growth momentum.

Commentary

"Building on the positive start to the year, we delivered a strong second quarter, highlighted by broad-based growth across all regions and most end markets," said Dr. Ashish Khandpur, President and Chief Executive Officer of Avient Corporation.
"Our demand outlook for the second half of the year remains largely unchanged from our previous outlook in May, so we are updating our full-year guidance to reflect the strong second quarter results," added Jamie Beggs, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Avient Corporation.

For more detailed information, please refer to Avient Corp's 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Avient Corp for further details.

