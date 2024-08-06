Molson Coors (TAP) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $2.03 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $3.25B Exceeds Expectations

Net Sales Nearly Flat While Income Before Taxes Improves Significantly

25 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Sales: $3,252.3 million, nearly flat with a slight decrease of 0.4%, exceeding the estimated $3,181.39 million.
  • GAAP Net Income: $427.0 million, translating to $2.03 per diluted share, a significant increase of 24.7% year-over-year.
  • GAAP Income Before Taxes: $559.9 million, up 26.9% from the previous year, indicating strong profitability improvements.
  • Free Cash Flow: Generated $505.0 million in the first half of 2024, a decrease of $64.7 million compared to the prior year, primarily due to higher capital expenditures.
  • Debt Position: Total debt stood at $7,055.7 million with net debt of $5,408.4 million, resulting in a net debt to underlying EBITDA ratio of 2.13x, improved from 2.50x a year ago.
  • Shareholder Returns: Returned $353 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in the second quarter.
  • Reaffirmed Guidance: Maintained full-year 2024 guidance for top-line and bottom-line growth, expecting low single-digit net sales increase and mid single-digit underlying income growth.
On August 6, 2024, Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Molson Coors, the second-largest beer maker in the US, Canada, and the UK, reported mixed results with net sales slightly declining but income before taxes showing significant improvement.

Company Overview

Molson Coors owns well-known beer brands including Miller, Coors, Blue Moon, and Carling. The company also brews and distributes beer and hard seltzer under partner brands from Heineken, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Asahi, and Coca-Cola. North America remains its largest market, contributing over 80% of total revenue.

Performance and Challenges

For the second quarter of 2024, Molson Coors reported net sales of $3,252.3 million, a slight decrease of 0.4% compared to the same period last year. This was above the analyst estimate of $3,181.39 million. However, the company saw a significant increase in U.S. GAAP income before income taxes, which rose by 26.9% to $559.9 million. Underlying income before income taxes improved by 5.2% in constant currency.

The company faced challenges such as lower contract brewing volumes and the impact of a 14-week strike at its Fort Worth brewery. Despite these issues, Molson Coors managed to maintain its full-year guidance for top-line and bottom-line growth.

Financial Achievements

Molson Coors achieved a U.S. GAAP net income attributable to the company of $427.0 million, or $2.03 per diluted share, which represents a 24.7% increase from the previous year. The underlying diluted earnings per share increased by 7.9% to $1.92, surpassing the analyst estimate of $1.66.

"We are confident in our strategy, the trajectory of our total business, and in our short and long-term growth objectives," said Gavin Hattersley, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Net Sales $3,252.3 million $3,266.6 million -0.4%
U.S. GAAP Income Before Taxes $559.9 million $441.1 million +26.9%
Underlying Income Before Taxes $531.2 million $502.2 million +5.2%
U.S. GAAP Net Income $427.0 million $342.4 million +24.7%
Underlying Net Income $404.2 million $387.2 million +4.4%
EPS (Diluted) $2.03 $1.57 +29.3%
Underlying EPS (Diluted) $1.92 $1.78 +7.9%

Analysis

Molson Coors' performance in Q2 2024 highlights its resilience in the face of operational challenges. The company's ability to maintain its full-year guidance despite lower contract brewing volumes and a significant strike demonstrates strong management and strategic planning. The increase in income before taxes and net income is particularly noteworthy, indicating effective cost management and favorable pricing strategies.

Overall, Molson Coors' Q2 2024 earnings report presents a mixed but largely positive picture, with significant improvements in profitability metrics offsetting slight declines in net sales. Value investors may find the company's strong cash flow and commitment to returning capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases particularly appealing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Molson Coors Beverage Co for further details.

