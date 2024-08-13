MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.72 Beats Estimates, Revenue Slightly Misses at $197.7 Million

MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX) released its 8-K filing on August 6, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the second quarter of 2024.

Author's Avatar
25 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $197.7 million, up 10% year-over-year, slightly below estimates of $198.63 million.
  • Net Income: $64.9 million, an 8% increase from the previous year's $59.9 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.72, compared to $1.59 in the same quarter last year.
  • Total Expenses: $116.3 million, up 12% year-over-year, including $7.8 million in Pragma operating expenses.
  • Services Revenue: Increased by 22% to $26.0 million, driven by record information services revenue and Pragma contributions.
  • Share Repurchase Authorization: Increased to $250 million, with $50 million repurchased year-to-date.
  • Active Client Firms: Record 2,119 active client firms, a 2% increase from the previous year.
Article's Main Image

Founded in 2000, MarketAxess is a leading electronic fixed-income trading platform that connects broker/dealers and institutional investors. The company is primarily focused on credit-based fixed-income securities with its main trading products being U.S. investment-grade and high-yield bonds, Eurobonds, and Emerging Market corporate debt. Recently, the company has expanded more aggressively into Treasuries and municipal bonds with the acquisitions of LiquidityEdge and MuniBrokers in 2019 and 2021, respectively. The company also provides pre- and post-trade services with its acquisition of Regulatory Reporting Hub from Deutsche Börse Group in 2020 adding to its product offerings.

Performance Overview

MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX, Financial) reported total revenues of $197.7 million for Q2 2024, reflecting a 10% increase from the same period last year. This figure, however, fell slightly short of the analyst estimate of $198.63 million. The company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.72, surpassing the analyst estimate of $1.68 and marking an 8% increase from the previous year's EPS of $1.59.

1820774938412478464.png

Key Financial Achievements

MarketAxess achieved several notable financial milestones during the quarter:

  • Total revenues increased by 10%, driven by Pragma revenues of $7.9 million and a $0.3 million positive impact from foreign currency fluctuations.
  • Record Eurobonds average daily volume (ADV), portfolio trading volume, and municipal bond estimated market share.
  • 22% increase in services revenue, reaching $26.0 million, including record information services revenue and a $2.9 million contribution from Pragma revenues.
  • Net income of $64.9 million, up from $59.9 million in the previous year, resulting in a diluted EPS of $1.72.

Income Statement Highlights

2Q24 2Q23 % Change
Revenues $197.7M $179.8M 10%
Operating Income $81M $76M 7%
Net Income $65M $60M 8%
Diluted EPS $1.72 $1.59 8%

Challenges and Strategic Initiatives

Despite the positive financial performance, MarketAxess faced challenges such as a decrease in U.S. high-yield trading activity due to lower credit spread volatility. However, the company offset this with 16% growth in emerging markets, Eurobonds, and municipal commission revenue.

MarketAxess continues to focus on strategic initiatives to drive future growth. The company announced a new share repurchase authorization of $200 million, adding to the $50 million remaining under the existing program. Additionally, the international roll-out of X-Pro and the launch of the next phase of its high-touch strategy, including AI dealer select functionality, are expected to occur late in the third quarter.

"In the second quarter, we continued to execute our strategy and delivered solid financial results and continued expense and capital discipline. Our strong free cash flow generation model gives us the flexibility to invest for growth and return capital to investors," said Chris Concannon, CEO of MarketAxess.

Conclusion

MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX, Financial) demonstrated robust financial performance in Q2 2024, with significant revenue growth and a strong EPS that exceeded analyst expectations. The company's strategic initiatives and diversified revenue streams position it well for future growth, despite facing some market challenges. Investors and stakeholders will be keen to see how these strategies unfold in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from MarketAxess Holdings Inc for further details.

