Drilling Tools International Corp (DTI) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.01 Misses Estimates, Revenue Falls Short at $37.5 Million

Acquisition of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. and Updated Guidance

Author's Avatar
25 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $37.5 million, fell short of estimates of $45.47 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.01, compared to $0.07 in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Income: $365,000, down from $937,000 in the same quarter last year.
  • Operating Income: $2.2 million, compared to $6.6 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $9.0 million, down from $13.3 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow: Improved by $3.2 million from ($4.3) million to ($1.1) million year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, Drilling Tools International Corp (DTI, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its second quarter earnings for 2024. Drilling Tools International Corp manufactures, rents, inspects, and refurbishes downhole drilling tools primarily to companies in the oil and natural gas industry for bottom hole assemblies used in onshore and offshore horizontal and directional drilling. The Company's United States operations have locations in Texas, California, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, North Dakota, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming. The Company's international operations are located in Canada with additional stocking points in Europe and the Middle East.

Performance Overview

Drilling Tools International Corp (DTI, Financial) reported total revenue of $37.5 million for Q2 2024, which is relatively flat compared to the $37.9 million reported in the same quarter last year. This figure falls short of the analyst estimate of $45.47 million. The company's earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.01, significantly below the analyst estimate of $0.15.

1820775047690874880.png

Key Financial Metrics

DTI's tool rental net revenue was $28.3 million, while product sales net revenue totaled $9.2 million. Operating expenses for the quarter were $35.3 million, resulting in an operating income of $2.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $9.0 million. The company also reported an improvement in adjusted free cash flow, which increased by $3.2 million from ($4.3) million in Q2 2023 to ($1.1) million in Q2 2024.

Acquisition and Strategic Initiatives

DTI announced the acquisition of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (SDP) for approximately $32.2 million in cash and stock. This acquisition is expected to bring significant synergies, including $4.5 million in SG&A synergies and realizable NOL tax benefits. The integration of SDP’s patented Drill-N-Ream® well bore conditioning tool into DTI’s portfolio is anticipated to expand geographic market potential, lower capital requirements, and improve operational efficiencies.

Wayne Prejean, CEO of DTI, stated, “We are pleased to announce the closing of the SDP acquisition and are excited to welcome SDP’s talented team to the DTI family and add SDP’s world-class manufacturing expertise into our broad-reaching and expanding global sales channels.”

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenue $37.5 million $37.9 million
Operating Income $2.2 million $6.6 million
Net Income $0.365 million $0.937 million
EPS $0.01 $0.07

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, DTI reported total assets of $166.9 million, up from $132.5 million at the end of 2023. The company’s cash position improved to $6.8 million from $6.0 million. Accounts receivable increased to $35.1 million, and inventories rose to $14.6 million. On the liabilities side, total liabilities stood at $74.1 million, up from $43.8 million at the end of 2023.

Updated 2024 Full Year Outlook

DTI has updated its full-year guidance, projecting revenue between $155 million and $170 million, adjusted net income between $9.9 million and $13.5 million, and adjusted EBITDA between $41 million and $47 million. The company maintains its adjusted free cash flow outlook of $20 million to $25 million.

For more detailed financial information and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Drilling Tools International Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.