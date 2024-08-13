MPLX LP Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.2 Billion, Revenue of $3.05 Billion Misses Estimates

Strong Financial Performance Amid Strategic Expansions

Author's Avatar
17 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $1.2 billion for Q2 2024, up from $933 million in Q2 2023.
  • Revenue: $3.05 billion, missing analyst estimates of $3.08 billion.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $1.7 billion, an increase from $1.5 billion in Q2 2023.
  • Distributable Cash Flow: $1.4 billion, up from $1.3 billion in Q2 2023.
  • Distribution per Common Unit: $0.85, resulting in a distribution coverage of 1.6x for the quarter.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $2.5 billion as of June 30, 2024, up from $1.0 billion at the end of 2023.
  • Leverage Ratio: 3.4x at the end of Q2 2024, consistent with the previous quarter.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, MPLX LP (MPLX, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its second-quarter 2024 financial results. MPLX, a partnership that owns pipelines and gathering and processing assets, primarily in the Appalachian region, reported robust earnings that exceeded analyst expectations.

Company Overview

MPLX LP (MPLX, Financial) is a diversified master limited partnership with extensive holdings in the Appalachian region. The company owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, including pipelines, gathering systems, and processing facilities. MPLX's asset base includes pipeline assets from Marathon Petroleum and gathering and processing assets from MarkWest, acquired in 2015, and Andeavor Logistics, acquired in 2019.

Performance Highlights

For the second quarter of 2024, MPLX reported net income attributable to MPLX of $1.2 billion, up from $933 million in the same period last year. This includes a $151 million gain from the strategic transaction combining the Whistler and Rio Bravo natural gas assets. Adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX was $1.7 billion, compared to $1.5 billion in Q2 2023. The company generated $1.6 billion in net cash from operating activities and $1.4 billion in distributable cash flow.

1820777174207197184.png

Financial Achievements

MPLX's financial achievements are significant for the oil and gas industry, demonstrating the company's ability to generate substantial cash flow and return capital to unitholders. The company returned $949 million of capital to unitholders during the quarter and announced a distribution of $0.85 per common unit, resulting in a distribution coverage of 1.6x.

Income Statement and Key Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Income Attributable to MPLX $1,176 million $933 million
Adjusted EBITDA $1,653 million $1,531 million
Net Cash from Operating Activities $1,565 million $1,437 million
Distributable Cash Flow $1,404 million $1,315 million
Distribution per Common Unit $0.85 $0.775
Leverage Ratio 3.4x 3.5x

Segment Performance

The Logistics and Storage (L&S) segment reported an adjusted EBITDA of $1,129 million, up from $1,022 million in Q2 2023, driven by higher rates and growth from equity affiliates. The Gathering and Processing (G&P) segment reported an adjusted EBITDA of $524 million, up from $509 million in the same period last year, primarily due to increased volumes and contributions from recently acquired assets.

Strategic Initiatives

MPLX is progressing its Permian growth strategy, with the Preakness II processing plant beginning operations in July and an increased ownership in the BANGL NGL pipeline. The company also announced the final investment decision (FID) for the Blackcomb natural gas pipeline, designed to transport 2.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d) of natural gas from the Permian to domestic and export markets along the Gulf Coast.

Financial Position and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2024, MPLX had $2.5 billion in cash, $2.0 billion available on its bank revolving credit facility, and $1.5 billion available through its intercompany loan agreement with Marathon Petroleum Corp. The leverage ratio stood at 3.4x, indicating a stable financial position.

MPLX’s adjusted EBITDA grew 8% in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, and in the second quarter our cash flow generation enabled the return of $949 million of capital to unitholders," said Maryann Mannen, MPLX president and chief executive officer. “We are executing our growth strategy anchored in the Permian and Marcellus basins. This growth allows us to reinvest in the business and continue to return capital to unitholders.”

Conclusion

MPLX LP (MPLX, Financial) has demonstrated strong financial performance in Q2 2024, surpassing analyst estimates and showcasing its ability to generate substantial cash flow and return capital to unitholders. The company's strategic initiatives and stable financial position indicate a positive outlook for the future. For more detailed insights, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from MPLX LP for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.