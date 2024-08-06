Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Reports Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $4.33, Revenue of $37.9 Billion

Key Financial Metrics and Strategic Updates

17 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $1.5 billion, or $4.33 per diluted share, for Q2 2024, compared to $2.2 billion, or $5.32 per diluted share, in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $3.4 billion for Q2 2024, down from $4.5 billion in Q2 2023.
  • Revenue: $37.9 billion for Q2 2024, up from $36.3 billion in Q2 2023.
  • Capital Returned: $3.2 billion returned to shareholders through $2.9 billion in share repurchases and $290 million in dividends during Q2 2024.
  • Midstream Segment: Adjusted EBITDA of $1.6 billion in Q2 2024, up 6% year-over-year, driven by higher rates and volumes.
  • Cash Flow: Net cash provided by operating activities was $3.2 billion in Q2 2024.
  • Refining & Marketing Segment: Adjusted EBITDA of $2.0 billion in Q2 2024, down from $3.2 billion in Q2 2023, primarily due to lower market crack spreads.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Marathon Petroleum is an independent refiner with 13 refineries in the midcontinent, West Coast, and Gulf Coast of the United States with a total throughput capacity of 3.0 million barrels per day. Its Dickinson, North Dakota, facility produces 184 million gallons a year of renewable diesel, and its Martinez, California, facility will have the ability to produce 730 million gallons a year of renewable diesel once converted. The firm also owns and operates midstream assets primarily through its listed master limited partnership, MPLX.

1820777236811378688.png

Performance Overview

Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC, Financial) reported a net income attributable to MPC of $1.5 billion, or $4.33 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024. This compares to a net income of $2.2 billion, or $5.32 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023. Adjusted net income was $1.4 billion, or $4.12 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024.

The company achieved an adjusted EBITDA of $3.4 billion, down from $4.5 billion in the second quarter of 2023. Net cash provided by operating activities was $3.2 billion, reflecting strong operational and commercial performance.

Segment Performance

In the Refining & Marketing segment, adjusted EBITDA was $2.0 billion, compared to $3.2 billion in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily driven by lower market crack spreads. The segment's margin was $17.37 per barrel, down from $22.10 per barrel in the previous year. Crude capacity utilization was approximately 97%, resulting in a total throughput of 3.1 million barrels per day.

The Midstream segment reported an adjusted EBITDA of $1.6 billion, up from $1.5 billion in the second quarter of 2023. This increase was driven by higher rates, higher volumes, and contributions from recently acquired assets.

Financial Achievements

Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC, Financial) returned $3.2 billion of capital to shareholders through $2.9 billion of share repurchases and $290 million of dividends during the quarter. The company also received a $550 million quarterly distribution from MPLX, demonstrating the value of their strategic relationship.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Income Attributable to MPC $1.5 billion $2.2 billion
Adjusted Net Income $1.4 billion Not Available
Adjusted EBITDA $3.4 billion $4.5 billion
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.2 billion Not Available

Strategic and Operational Updates

MPC's 2024 capital spending plan includes high-return investments at its Los Angeles and Galveston Bay refineries. Additionally, MPLX is advancing growth projects in the Permian and Marcellus basins. The company is also executing shorter-term projects aimed at enhancing refinery yields, improving energy efficiency, and lowering costs.

Analysis

Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC, Financial) has demonstrated strong operational performance despite a decline in net income and adjusted EBITDA compared to the previous year. The company's strategic investments and capital returns highlight its commitment to delivering value to shareholders. However, the decrease in market crack spreads and lower segment margins pose challenges that the company will need to navigate in the coming quarters.

For more detailed financial information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Marathon Petroleum Corp for further details.

