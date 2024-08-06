TopBuild Corp Q2 Earnings: GAAP EPS of $4.78 Misses Estimates, Revenue of $1.37 Billion Falls Short

Q2 Sales Growth Driven by Both Segments Despite Challenges

Summary
  • Revenue: $1.37 billion, up 3.7% year-over-year, fell short of estimates of $1.40 billion.
  • Gross Margin: 31.0%, a slight decrease from 32.0% in the same period last year.
  • Net Income: $150.7 million, down from $164.4 million in the prior year.
  • GAAP EPS: $4.78, compared to $5.18 in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $277.7 million, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.3%.
  • Share Repurchases: Approximately 1.25 million shares repurchased, totaling $505.2 million.
  • 2024 Guidance: Revised revenue guidance to $5.3 to $5.5 billion and adjusted EBITDA to $1.055 to $1.125 billion.
On August 6, 2024, TopBuild Corp (BLD, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. TopBuild Corp is an installer and distributor of insulation products, operating through its Installation and Specialty Distribution segments. The company provides insulation installation services nationwide and distributes building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories, and other building product materials for residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Performance Overview

TopBuild Corp reported Q2 sales of $1.37 billion, a 3.7% increase from the same period last year. However, this figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $1.4 billion. The company delivered a gross margin of 31% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.3%. Despite the sales growth, volume was less than anticipated due to higher interest rates, project delays, and supply constraints affecting residential and commercial markets.

Financial Achievements

TopBuild Corp's adjusted EBITDA for Q2 was $277.7 million, reflecting a slight increase from $275.5 million in the previous year. The company revised its 2024 guidance to $5.3 to $5.5 billion in revenue and $1.055 to $1.125 billion in adjusted EBITDA. The long-term fundamentals remain strong, supported by the undersupply of housing in the U.S., increasing household formations, and strengthening demand for energy efficiency.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Sales $1,365,612 $1,317,262
Gross Profit $423,922 $421,800
Gross Margin 31.0% 32.0%
Net Income $150,723 $164,400
Net Income per Diluted Share $4.78 $5.18

Segment Performance

Both the Installation and Specialty Distribution segments contributed to the sales growth. The Installation segment reported sales of $851 million, while the Specialty Distribution segment reported $593 million. However, the operating profit for the Installation segment decreased by 0.9% to $170.7 million, while the Specialty Distribution segment saw a 3.9% increase to $89.4 million.

Capital Allocation and Share Repurchases

Year to date, TopBuild Corp has completed six acquisitions, expected to generate approximately $107 million in annual revenue. The company also repurchased approximately 1.25 million shares totaling $505.2 million, demonstrating confidence in its future growth and capital allocation strategy.

Analysis

TopBuild Corp's performance in Q2 reflects resilience amid challenging market conditions. The company's ability to grow sales and maintain strong margins is noteworthy, although the missed revenue target and lower-than-expected volume highlight ongoing challenges. The revised guidance indicates cautious optimism, supported by strong fundamentals and strategic acquisitions.

