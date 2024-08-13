Tempur Sealy International Inc. Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.60 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $1.23 Billion Misses Expectations

Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) released its 8-K filing on August 6, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the second quarter of 2024.

Author's Avatar
15 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1,233.6 million, fell short of estimates of $1,277.91 million, representing a 2.8% decrease year-over-year.
  • Net Income: Increased 14.8% to $106.1 million compared to $92.4 million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.60, a 15.4% increase from $0.52 in the same period last year.
  • Gross Margin: Expanded to 44.9%, up from 42.7% in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Operating Income: Increased 9.1% to $173.3 million compared to $158.8 million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • North America Sales: Decreased 3.8% to $978.4 million, primarily due to macroeconomic pressures impacting U.S. consumer behavior.
  • International Sales: Increased 0.9% to $255.2 million, with a 1.9% increase on a constant currency basis.
Article's Main Image

Tempur Sealy International Inc is a bedding provider. The firm develops and distributes bedding products globally through its North America and international segments (Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America). Tempur Sealy's products are divided into the bedding and other product categories. The bedding category comprises the majority of net sales. The primary distribution channels of the company within each segment are retail (including furniture and bedding retailers, department stores, and warehouse clubs) and other (including e-commerce platforms, company-owned stores, and third-party distributors). Some brands of the firm include Tempur, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster. The company generates revenue from sales from North America.

1820777645676326912.png

Performance Overview

Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX, Financial) reported a 2.8% decrease in total net sales to $1,233.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $1,269.7 million in the same period last year. This decline was primarily driven by a 3.8% decrease in the North America business segment, while the International business segment remained consistent. On a constant currency basis, total net sales decreased by 2.6%.

Despite the decline in sales, the company achieved a gross margin of 44.9%, up from 42.7% in the second quarter of 2023. Operating income increased by 9.1% to $173.3 million, and net income rose by 14.8% to $106.1 million. Earnings per diluted share (EPS) increased by 15.4% to $0.60, while adjusted EPS grew by 8.6% to $0.63, meeting the analyst estimate of $0.63.

Financial Achievements

Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX, Financial) demonstrated strong financial performance despite the challenging market conditions. The company's gross margin expansion to 44.9% was driven by favorable commodity costs, operational efficiencies, and favorable product launch costs. Operating income growth of 9.1% and net income growth of 14.8% highlight the company's effective cost management and operational efficiency.

The company's leverage ratio, based on consolidated indebtedness less netted cash to adjusted EBITDA, improved to 2.70 times for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 3.10 times in the same period last year. This improvement reflects the company's focus on reducing debt and strengthening its balance sheet.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Net Sales $1,233.6 million $1,269.7 million (2.8)%
Net Income $106.1 million $92.4 million 14.8%
Adjusted Net Income $111.7 million $102.0 million 9.5%
EPS $0.60 $0.52 15.4%
Adjusted EPS $0.63 $0.58 8.6%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX, Financial) ended the second quarter of 2024 with total assets of $4,578.0 million, slightly up from $4,553.9 million at the end of 2023. The company reported total liabilities of $4,157.3 million, down from $4,220.5 million at the end of 2023. The company's cash and cash equivalents increased to $95.8 million from $74.9 million at the end of 2023.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $280.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $250.5 million in the same period last year. This increase was primarily driven by higher net income and improved working capital management.

Commentary and Outlook

Company Chairman and CEO Scott Thompson commented, "We are pleased to see our global market outperformance mitigate the impact of softer than anticipated industry volumes. Despite an estimated mid-single digit industry decline over the quarter, more than our anticipated low-single digit decline for the period, our sales were only slightly below internal expectations. Our strong gross margin performance and solid cost controls resulted in healthy earnings growth in the second quarter."
Thompson continued, "I am pleased to share that we recently executed a new post-closing supply agreement with one of Mattress Firm's medium size mattress suppliers. This is one of several post-closing supply agreements we have executed in preparation for our planned acquisition of Mattress Firm, and is consistent with our plan for Mattress Firm to continue as a multi-branded retailer. Regarding the FTC's challenge of the Mattress Firm acquisition, we are confident in the pro-competitive rationale for this transaction and look forward to presenting the facts of our case. We believe that a successful litigation process can be completed in the coming months, which would allow us to close the transaction in late 2024 or early 2025."

Analysis

Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX, Financial) has shown resilience in a challenging market environment, with strong gross margin performance and effective cost management driving earnings growth. The company's ability to expand its gross margin and improve its leverage ratio highlights its operational efficiency and financial discipline. However, the decline in net sales, particularly in the North America segment, underscores the impact

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Tempur Sealy International Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.