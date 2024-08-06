Constellation Energy Corp (CEG) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $2.58 Beats Estimates, Revenue at $5.475 Billion Misses Expectations

Performance Overview and Analyst Estimates Comparison

Author's Avatar
48 minutes ago
Summary
  • GAAP Net Income: $814 million, translating to $2.58 per share, up from $2.56 per share in the same quarter last year.
  • Revenue: $5.475 billion for Q2 2024, slightly above the $5.446 billion reported in Q2 2023.
  • Share Repurchase: Approximately $500 million of common stock repurchased in Q2 2024, totaling $2 billion since 2023.
  • Nuclear Operations: Produced 45,314 gigawatt-hours (GWhs) in Q2 2024, up from 41,895 GWhs in Q2 2023, achieving a 95.4% capacity factor.
  • Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings: $1.68 per share, up from $1.64 per share in Q2 2023.
  • Full-Year Guidance: Raised adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings guidance to $7.60-$8.40 per share from the previous range of $7.23-$8.03 per share.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, Constellation Energy Corp (CEG, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Constellation Energy Corp offers energy solutions, providing clean energy and sustainable solutions to homes, businesses, the public sector, community aggregations, and a range of wholesale customers.

1820779706727952384.png

Quarterly Performance and Analyst Estimates

Constellation Energy Corp (CEG, Financial) reported GAAP net income of $2.58 per share and adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings of $1.68 per share for the second quarter of 2024. This compares to analyst estimates of $2.22 per share, indicating a stronger-than-expected performance. The company also reported operating revenues of $5,475 million, which fell short of the estimated $7,118.35 million.

Company Achievements and Challenges

Constellation Energy Corp (CEG, Financial) has made significant strides in several areas. The company raised its full-year 2024 adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings guidance range to $7.60-$8.40 per share, up from the previous guidance of $7.23-$8.03 per share. Additionally, the company repurchased approximately $500 million of its common stock in the second quarter, bringing the total repurchases to $2 billion since 2023.

“During one of the hottest summers on record, our carbon-free nuclear fleet has again performed at industry-leading levels. Combined with the rest of our generation fleet, we are helping to keep American families and businesses cool, the U.S. economy running strong and our communities thriving,” said Joe Dominguez, president and CEO, Constellation.

Financial Highlights

Constellation Energy Corp (CEG, Financial) reported the following key financial metrics for the second quarter of 2024:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
GAAP Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Shareholders $814 million $833 million
Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings $531 million $535 million
Operating Revenues $5,475 million $5,446 million

Operational Highlights

The company's nuclear fleet produced 45,314 gigawatt-hours (GWhs) in Q2 2024, compared to 41,895 GWhs in Q2 2023. The capacity factor for the nuclear plants was 95.4% in Q2 2024, up from 92.4% in Q2 2023. The dispatch match rate for the fleet was 98.0% in Q2 2024, compared to 99.1% in Q2 2023.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Overview

For the second quarter of 2024, Constellation Energy Corp (CEG, Financial) reported operating income of $1,100 million, up from $669 million in the same period last year. The company also reported total assets of $51,340 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $50,758 million as of December 31, 2023.

Cash Flow Statement

Constellation Energy Corp (CEG, Financial) reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $814 million for Q2 2024, compared to $833 million for Q2 2023. The company also reported cash and cash equivalents of $311 million as of June 30, 2024, down from $368 million as of December 31, 2023.

Conclusion

Constellation Energy Corp (CEG, Financial) has demonstrated strong performance in the second quarter of 2024, exceeding analyst earnings estimates and raising its full-year guidance. The company's continued focus on clean energy and sustainability, coupled with its robust financial performance, positions it well for future growth. Investors and stakeholders will be keen to see how the company navigates the remainder of the year.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Constellation Energy Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.