Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Misses at $0.24, Revenue Falls Short at $489.83 Million

Quarterly GAAP Earnings of $0.24 per Share, Distributable Earnings of $0.48 per Share

48 minutes ago
Summary
  • GAAP Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.24 for Q2 2024, fell short of analyst estimates of $0.33.
  • Revenue: $489.83 million for Q2 2024, below analyst estimates of $519.33 million.
  • Net Income: $77.9 million for Q2 2024, inclusive of a $42.7 million credit loss provision.
  • Distributable Earnings: $157.8 million for Q2 2024, translating to $0.48 per diluted share.
  • Dividend: Paid $0.48 per share and declared $0.48 dividend for each of the next two quarters.
  • Repayments: Received $0.9 billion in repayments during the quarter.
  • Term Loan Repricing: Repriced $591.0 million Term Loan B, reducing spread by 50 basis points to S+275.
On August 6, 2024, Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024. The company reported GAAP earnings of $0.24 per share and distributable earnings of $0.48 per diluted share, falling short of the analyst estimate of $0.33 per share. Revenue for the quarter was $489.83 million, also missing the estimated $519.33 million.

Company Overview

Starwood Property Trust Inc is an American real estate investment trust principally engaged in originating, acquiring, and managing commercial mortgage loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities in the U.S. and Europe. The company organizes its activities into Commercial and Residential Lending Segment, Infrastructure Lending Segment, Property Segment, and Investing and Servicing Segment. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Real estate commercial and residential lending segment, which is engaged in originating, acquiring, financing, and managing commercial first mortgages, and non-agency residential mortgages.

Performance and Challenges

Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD, Financial) reported a GAAP net income of $77.9 million, inclusive of a $42.7 million credit loss provision. The company’s performance highlights the challenges faced in the current real estate market, particularly in commercial lending. The diversification into other investment areas has been a strategic move to mitigate these risks.

“We strategically diversified Starwood Property Trust into investment cylinders other than commercial lending as we saw risk and reward shift. Today, more than 40% of our assets are outside of our commercial lending book. This diversification, along with our low leverage ratios, have allowed us to outperform in what has been a tough correction for real estate,” commented Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD, Financial) has made significant financial achievements. The company paid a dividend of $0.48 per share and declared the same dividend for each of the next two quarters. Additionally, the company received repayments of $0.9 billion in the quarter and repriced its $591.0 million Term Loan B, reducing the spread by 50 basis points to S+275.

“Our liquidity and access to capital has uniquely allowed us to continue to invest across our businesses in every quarter since inception. This consistency and stability of our diversified portfolio provided our Board the confidence to declare our $0.48 per share quarterly dividend for the remainder of 2024,” added Jeffrey DiModica, President of Starwood Property Trust.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
GAAP Earnings per Share $0.24 $0.33
Distributable Earnings per Share $0.48 $0.48
Total Revenue $489.83 million $519.33 million
Net Income $77.9 million $93.6 million

Analysis

Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD, Financial) has demonstrated resilience through diversification and strategic financial management. The company's ability to maintain a consistent dividend and manage liquidity effectively is commendable. However, the shortfall in earnings and revenue compared to analyst estimates indicates ongoing challenges in the commercial lending sector. The company's focus on affordable housing and special servicing assignments shows potential for future growth and stability.

