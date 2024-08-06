Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.31 Meets Estimates, Revenue of $10.7 Billion Beats Estimates

Revenue and Earnings Surpass Expectations Amidst Robust Growth

48 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $10.7 billion, up 16% year-over-year, beat estimates of $10.57 billion.
  • Net Income: $1.0 billion, including a $333 million benefit from net unrealized gains related to equity investments, up 158% year-over-year.
  • Income from Operations: $796 million, a significant increase of $470 million year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $1.6 billion, up 71% year-over-year, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 3.9% of Gross Bookings.
  • Free Cash Flow: $1.7 billion, reflecting strong cash flow generation and a 51% increase year-over-year.
  • Gross Bookings: $40.0 billion, up 19% year-over-year, driven by 21% growth in trips to 2.8 billion.
  • Share Repurchases: $325 million of common stock repurchased under the February 2024 authorization.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, Uber Technologies Inc (UBER, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing impressive financial results that surpassed analyst estimates. Uber Technologies is a technology provider that connects riders with drivers, facilitates food delivery, and matches shippers with carriers. The company operates in over 63 countries and serves more than 150 million users monthly.

1820779721991024640.png

Performance Overview

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER, Financial) reported revenue of $10.7 billion for Q2 2024, a 16% year-over-year increase, surpassing the analyst estimate of $10.57 billion. The company's earnings per share (EPS) stood at $0.31, aligning with the analyst estimate. Gross bookings grew 19% year-over-year to $40.0 billion, driven by a 21% increase in trips to 2.8 billion.

Key Financial Achievements

Uber's income from operations reached $796 million, a significant improvement from $326 million in Q2 2023. The company also reported a net income of $1.0 billion, which includes a $333 million benefit from the revaluation of equity investments. Adjusted EBITDA rose 71% year-over-year to $1.6 billion, reflecting strong operational efficiency and cost management.

Segment Performance

Uber's Mobility segment reported revenue of $6.1 billion, a 25% year-over-year increase, driven by higher trip volumes. The Delivery segment generated $3.3 billion in revenue, up 8% year-over-year, supported by increased gross bookings. The Freight segment remained flat with $1.3 billion in revenue.

Metric Q2 2023 Q2 2024 % Change
Revenue $9.23 billion $10.7 billion 16%
Gross Bookings $33.6 billion $40.0 billion 19%
Net Income $394 million $1.0 billion 154%
Adjusted EBITDA $916 million $1.6 billion 75%

Operational Highlights

Uber's Monthly Active Platform Consumers (MAPCs) grew 14% year-over-year to 156 million. The company also launched several new initiatives, including Uber One membership in additional countries and partnerships with Instacart and Costco to enhance delivery services.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

Uber reported operating cash flow of $1.8 billion and free cash flow of $1.7 billion for Q2 2024. The company ended the quarter with $6.3 billion in unrestricted cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments.

Commentary

“Uber’s growth engine continues to hum, delivering our sixth consecutive quarter of trip growth above 20 percent, alongside record profitability,” said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO. “The Uber consumer has never been stronger--more people are using the platform, and more frequently, than ever before--while drivers and couriers earned a new all-time high of $17.9 billion over the quarter.”
“Strong topline trends and operating leverage across the P&L demonstrate the durability of our growth and significant cash flow generation underlying our platform,” said Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, CFO. “We started share repurchases against our inaugural authorization during the quarter as we continue to drive long-term shareholder return.”

Analysis

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER, Financial) has demonstrated robust financial performance in Q2 2024, exceeding revenue and earnings expectations. The company's strong growth in gross bookings and trips, coupled with significant improvements in operational efficiency, highlight its resilience and strategic execution. However, challenges such as currency headwinds and market competition remain potential risks. Overall, Uber's financial health and strategic initiatives position it well for sustained growth in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Uber Technologies Inc for further details.

