Green Plains Inc (GPRE) Reports Q2 2024 EPS of $(0.38) and Revenue of $618.8 Million, Missing Analyst Estimates

Company Shows Improvement Despite Revenue Decline

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Loss: $24.4 million, or $(0.38) per share, improved from a net loss of $52.6 million, or $(0.89) per share, in the same period last year.
  • Revenue: $618.8 million, fell short of analyst estimates of $674.65 million, and down from $857.6 million year-over-year.
  • EBITDA: $4.8 million, a significant improvement from $(15.0) million in the prior year, driven by stronger ethanol production segment results.
  • Gross Margin: $37.8 million, up 144.5% from $15.5 million in the same period last year, reflecting improved operational efficiency.
  • Ethanol Production: Sold 208.5 million gallons, up from 194.8 million gallons in the same period last year, contributing to a consolidated ethanol crush margin of $22.7 million.
  • Debt Reduction: Entered into a definitive agreement to sell the unit train terminal in Birmingham, Ala., with proceeds to repay the outstanding balance of the Green Plains Partners term loan.
  • Strategic Review: Engaged Bank of America and Vinson & Elkins LLP to assist in exploring opportunities to enhance long-term shareholder value, including potential acquisitions, divestitures, or mergers.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, Green Plains Inc (GPRE, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Green Plains Inc manufactures and sells ethanol and ethanol byproducts in three segments: ethanol production, agribusiness and energy services, and partnership.

Performance Overview

Green Plains Inc (GPRE, Financial) reported a net loss attributable to the company of $24.4 million, or $(0.38) per basic and diluted share, for Q2 2024. This is an improvement compared to a net loss of $52.6 million, or $(0.89) per share, in the same period last year. However, the company missed the analyst revenue estimate of $674.65 million, reporting $618.8 million in revenue, down from $857.6 million in Q2 2023.

1820780038610644992.png

Key Financial Achievements

Despite the revenue decline, Green Plains Inc (GPRE, Financial) achieved several financial milestones:

  • EBITDA improved to $4.8 million, a $19.7 million increase from the prior year.
  • Record platform renewable corn oil yields and Ultra-High Protein platform yields were achieved in June.
  • Entered into a definitive agreement to sell the unit train terminal in Birmingham, Ala., to repay the outstanding balance of the Green Plains Partners term loan.

Segment Performance

The ethanol production segment sold 208.5 million gallons of ethanol during Q2 2024, compared to 194.8 million gallons in Q2 2023. The consolidated ethanol crush margin was $22.7 million, up from $4.6 million in the same period last year. However, revenues in the ethanol production segment decreased by 27.9% to $525.4 million.

Segment Q2 2024 Revenue ($000) Q2 2023 Revenue ($000) % Change
Ethanol Production 525,443 728,935 -27.9%
Agribusiness and Energy Services 100,949 135,823 -25.7%
Intersegment Eliminations (7,567) (7,126) 6.2%
Total 618,825 857,632 -27.8%

Income Statement Highlights

Green Plains Inc (GPRE, Financial) reported a gross margin of $37.8 million, up from $15.5 million in Q2 2023. The operating loss narrowed to $17.7 million from $42.5 million in the same period last year. Interest expense decreased by $2.2 million, primarily due to lower working capital revolver balances.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Green Plains Inc (GPRE, Financial) had $225.1 million in total cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash. Total debt outstanding was $610.2 million. The company continues to focus on reducing debt and improving liquidity.

Commentary and Outlook

"While the second quarter started with continued weakness, margins began to improve heading into the third quarter and we expect to return to profitability for the quarter based on current markets across our products and setting up a stronger second half of the year overall," said Todd Becker, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Green Plains Inc (GPRE, Financial) remains optimistic about its future, with a strong EBITDA outlook for the third quarter and the second half of 2024. The company is also progressing towards its transformation goals, including new high protein capacity and carbon capture initiatives.

For more detailed information, please refer to the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Green Plains Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.