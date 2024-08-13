Adient PLC (ADNT) Q3 2024 Earnings: EPS of $(0.12) Misses Estimates, Revenue of $3,716 Million Falls Short

Adient PLC (ADNT) Reports Lower-than-Expected Earnings and Revenue for Q3 2024

Summary
  • Revenue: $3,716 million, fell short of estimates of $3,825.80 million.
  • Net Income: $5 million, a significant decrease from $95 million in the same period last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $(0.12), a notable decline from $0.77 in the previous year.
  • Gross Profit: $207 million, down from $302 million year-over-year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $158 million, a decrease from $203 million in the same quarter last year.
On August 6, 2024, Adient PLC (ADNT, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial performance for the third quarter of fiscal 2024. The company, a leading global seating supplier, reported earnings and revenue that fell short of analyst expectations.

Company Overview

Adient PLC (ADNT, Financial) began trading on October 31, 2016, following its spin-off from Johnson Controls. The company is a major player in the automotive seating industry, holding about one-third of the global market. Despite a reduction in its market share in China from 45% to nearly 20% after selling its main joint venture there at the end of fiscal 2021, Adient remains a significant force in the industry. The company is headquartered in Ireland with corporate offices in the Detroit area. For fiscal 2023, Adient reported consolidated revenue of $15.4 billion, excluding joint venture sales.

Q3 2024 Financial Performance

Adient PLC (ADNT, Financial) reported net sales of $3,716 million for the third quarter of 2024, a decrease from $4,055 million in the same period last year. The company's net income attributable to Adient was a loss of $11 million, or $(0.12) per diluted share, compared to a net income of $73 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, in Q3 2023.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q3 2024 Q3 2023
Net Sales $3,716 million $4,055 million
Gross Profit $207 million $302 million
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Adient $(11) million $73 million
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $(0.12) $0.77

Segment Performance

Adient operates in three reportable segments: Americas, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa), and Asia Pacific/China. The company's performance across these segments was mixed:

Segment Net Sales (Q3 2024) Net Sales (Q3 2023) Adjusted EBITDA (Q3 2024) Adjusted EBITDA (Q3 2023)
Americas $1,737 million $1,900 million $99 million $95 million
EMEA $1,288 million $1,438 million $25 million $103 million
Asia $712 million $742 million $101 million $100 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Adient's balance sheet showed total assets of $9,095 million as of June 30, 2024, down from $9,424 million as of September 30, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents decreased to $890 million from $1,110 million over the same period. The company's total liabilities stood at $6,810 million, slightly down from $6,821 million at the end of fiscal 2023.

In terms of cash flow, Adient reported cash provided by operating activities of $158 million for Q3 2024, compared to $203 million in Q3 2023. Cash used in investing activities was $70 million, while cash used in financing activities amounted to $92 million.

Analysis and Outlook

Adient's Q3 2024 performance reflects ongoing challenges in the automotive industry, including supply chain disruptions and fluctuating demand. The decline in net sales and gross profit indicates pressure on the company's margins. However, the company's ability to generate positive cash flow from operations is a positive sign, suggesting resilience in its core business operations.

Value investors may find Adient's current valuation attractive, given its significant market share and strategic initiatives to streamline operations. However, the company's near-term outlook remains uncertain, and investors should closely monitor its performance in the coming quarters.

For a detailed analysis of Adient PLC (ADNT, Financial)'s financial performance, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Adient PLC for further details.

