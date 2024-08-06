Yum Brands Inc (YUM) Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS Misses at $1.28, Revenue Hits $1.81 Billion

Yum Brands Inc (YUM) Reports Mixed Q2 Results Amid Challenging Environment

Summary
  • Revenue: Worldwide system sales grew 3%, excluding foreign currency translation, with KFC at 2%, Taco Bell at 7%, and Pizza Hut flat.
  • GAAP EPS: Reported at $1.28, falling short of analyst estimates of $1.34.
  • Operating Profit: GAAP operating profit increased by 6%, while core operating profit saw a 10% growth.
  • Store Expansion: Unit count increased by 5%, with 894 gross new units added in the quarter.
  • Same-Store Sales: Overall same-store sales declined by 1%, with Taco Bell U.S. showing a 5% growth and KFC experiencing a 3% decline.
  • Digital Sales: Robust digital sales reached nearly $8 billion, with a digital mix over 50%.
  • Foreign Currency Impact: Unfavorable foreign currency translation impacted divisional operating profit by $12 million.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, Yum Brands Inc (YUM, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Yum Brands, a US-based restaurant operator, features a portfolio of four brands: KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill. With $64 billion in 2023 systemwide sales, the firm is the second-largest restaurant company in the world.

Performance Overview

Yum Brands Inc (YUM, Financial) reported a mixed performance for Q2 2024. The company achieved a GAAP EPS of $1.28, slightly below the analyst estimate of $1.34. However, EPS excluding special items was $1.35, surpassing expectations. Revenue for the quarter was $1,805.40 million, matching the estimated $1,805.40 million.

1820784827255910400.png

Key Financial Achievements

Despite the challenging environment, Yum Brands Inc (YUM, Financial) reported several notable financial achievements:

  • Worldwide system sales grew 3%, excluding foreign currency translation.
  • GAAP operating profit increased by 6%, while core operating profit grew by 10%.
  • Robust digital sales of nearly $8 billion, with a digital mix over 50%.

Income Statement Highlights

Yum Brands Inc (YUM, Financial) reported the following key metrics for Q2 2024:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
GAAP EPS $1.28 $1.46 (12%)
EPS Excluding Special Items $1.35 $1.41 (4%)
System Sales Growth Ex F/X 3% N/A N/A
Same-Store Sales Growth (1%) N/A N/A

Segment Performance

Yum Brands Inc (YUM, Financial) operates through several key divisions, each contributing to the overall performance:

  • KFC Division: System sales grew 2%, with an 8% increase in unit count. However, same-store sales declined by 3%.
  • Taco Bell Division: System sales grew 7%, with a 5% increase in same-store sales.
  • Pizza Hut Division: System sales remained flat, with a 3% decline in same-store sales.

CEO Commentary

David Gibbs, CEO, stated, “I’m incredibly pleased with how well our teams have managed through a challenging operating environment to deliver a 10% increase in Core Operating Profit. Our twin growth engines of Taco Bell U.S. and KFC International combined delivered 5% system sales growth led by 8% unit growth.”

Challenges and Future Outlook

Yum Brands Inc (YUM, Financial) faced several challenges during the quarter, including a higher tax rate and lower investment income, which negatively impacted EPS by $0.20. Foreign currency translation also unfavorably impacted EPS by $0.03. Despite these challenges, the company remains optimistic about future growth, driven by its digital and technology initiatives.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.