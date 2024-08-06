Trimble Inc. Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS of $5.34, Revenue at $870.8 Million, Slightly Missing Estimates

Trimble Inc (TRMB) Reports Q2 2024 Financial Results

Summary
  • Revenue: $870.8 million, slightly below the analyst estimate of $871.14 million, down 12% year-over-year but up 1% on an organic basis.
  • Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR): Reached a record $2.11 billion, up 12% year-over-year and 14% on an organic basis.
  • GAAP Net Income: $1,316.4 million, significantly boosted by a divestiture gain.
  • GAAP Diluted EPS: $5.34, reflecting strong net income performance.
  • Gross Margin: Achieved a record level at 62.7%, up from 60.8% in the same quarter last year.
  • Operating Income: $61.6 million, representing 7.1% of revenue, compared to $93.6 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Full-Year Guidance: Raised to revenue between $3,590 million and $3,670 million, and GAAP EPS of $6.41 to $6.54.
On August 6, 2024, Trimble Inc (TRMB, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Trimble Inc, a technology solutions provider, enables office and mobile professionals to connect their workflows and asset lifecycles to drive a more productive, sustainable future. The company operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation, with the majority of its revenue generated from the Buildings and Infrastructure segment.

Performance Overview

Trimble Inc reported revenue of $870.8 million for Q2 2024, a 12% decrease year-over-year but a 1% increase on an organic basis. This figure narrowly missed the analyst estimate of $871.14 million. However, the company posted a diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 on a non-GAAP basis, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.36. The GAAP diluted EPS was $5.34, significantly influenced by a divestiture gain.

Financial Achievements

Trimble Inc achieved record annualized recurring revenue (ARR) of $2.11 billion, reflecting a 12% year-over-year increase and a 14% rise on an organic basis. The company also reported a record second-quarter gross margin, demonstrating the effectiveness of its business transformation and favorable mix shift.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenue $870.8 million $993.6 million
GAAP Operating Income $61.6 million $93.6 million
Non-GAAP Operating Income $194.4 million $231.0 million
GAAP Net Income $1,316.4 million $44.6 million
Non-GAAP Net Income $151.9 million $151.9 million
GAAP Diluted EPS $5.34 $0.18
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $0.62 $0.62

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of the end of Q2 2024, Trimble Inc reported cash and cash equivalents of $944.1 million, a significant increase from $229.8 million at the end of 2023. The company’s total assets stood at $9,597.8 million, with total liabilities of $3,964.4 million. Net cash provided by operating activities was $321.4 million for the first two quarters of 2024, compared to $351.1 million for the same period in 2023.

Executive Commentary

Strong execution across our business resulted in revenue and EPS above the midpoint of guidance. ARR reached a record $2.11 billion and gross margin also achieved a record level," said Rob Painter, Trimble's president and chief executive officer. "Our second quarter results demonstrate how Trimble's increased level of simplification and focus is delivering technology solutions to enhance customer productivity. We are raising our total year guidance, and we are excited to see Trimble innovation continue to transform the way the world works."

Analysis

Trimble Inc's performance in Q2 2024 highlights both strengths and challenges. The company’s ability to achieve record ARR and gross margin underscores its successful business transformation and strategic focus. However, the year-over-year decline in total revenue indicates potential challenges in market demand or competitive pressures. The significant increase in GAAP net income was primarily driven by a divestiture gain, which may not be sustainable in the long term.

Overall, Trimble Inc's financial achievements in Q2 2024 reflect its ongoing efforts to enhance customer productivity and drive innovation. The company's raised full-year guidance for revenue and earnings per share suggests confidence in its strategic direction and market position.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Trimble Inc for further details.

