Energizer Holdings Inc Q3 Earnings: Adjusted EPS of $0.79 Beats Estimates, Revenue Slightly Misses at $701.4 Million

Net Sales Increase Marginally, Gross Margin Improves Significantly

Author's Avatar
26 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $701.4 million, slightly below the analyst estimate of $704.83 million.
  • Gross Margin: Improved to 39.5% from 37.9% in the prior year, with an adjusted gross margin of 41.5%.
  • GAAP EPS: Loss per share of $0.61, impacted by a non-cash impairment charge.
  • Adjusted EPS: $0.79, an increase of approximately 46% over the prior year.
  • Debt Reduction: Paid down $150 million of debt year to date.
  • Free Cash Flow: $195.1 million for the first nine months of the year, representing 9.4% of net sales.
  • Fiscal Year Outlook: Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA expected to be at the high end of the original range.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024. Energizer Holdings Inc, a company known for manufacturing and distributing household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products, reported a slight increase in net sales and a significant improvement in gross margin.

Company Overview

Energizer Holdings Inc makes and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. Energizer offers batteries using lithium, alkaline, carbon-zinc, nickel-metal hydride, zinc-air, and silver oxide technologies. These products are sold under the Energizer, Rayovac, Varta, and Eveready brands at performance and premium price segments. It also offers auto care products in the appearance, fragrance, performance, and air conditioning recharge product categories. The company operates in two geographical segments: Americas and International, of which the majority of its revenue is derived from the Americas segment.

Performance and Challenges

For the third quarter, Energizer Holdings Inc reported net sales of $701.4 million, a 0.3% increase from $699.4 million in the prior year period. This fell short of the analyst estimate of $704.83 million. The slight increase in net sales was driven by a 1.2% organic net sales growth, which was partially offset by a 0.7% negative impact from currency fluctuations and a 0.2% decline due to changes in Argentina operations.

Despite the modest revenue growth, the company faced challenges such as pricing declines of 3.4%, primarily within the Battery & Lights segment, driven by planned strategic pricing and promotional investments.

Financial Achievements

One of the key highlights of the quarter was the improvement in gross margin. The gross margin percentage on a reported basis was 39.5%, up from 37.9% in the prior year. On an adjusted basis, the gross margin improved to 41.5%, compared to 38.8% in the previous year. This improvement was driven by Project Momentum initiatives, which delivered savings of approximately $14 million, as well as lower input costs, including improved commodity and material pricing and lower ocean freight.

1820785727580041216.png

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q3 2024 Q3 2023
Net Sales $701.4 million $699.4 million
Gross Profit $277.2 million $265.1 million
Net (Loss)/Earnings $(43.8) million $31.8 million
Adjusted Net Earnings $57.4 million $38.9 million
Adjusted EPS $0.79 $0.54

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Energizer Holdings Inc reported total assets of $4.24 billion, down from $4.51 billion as of September 30, 2023. The company paid down $150 million of debt year to date, reducing long-term debt to $3.21 billion. Operating cash flow for the first nine months of the year was $260.7 million, and free cash flow was $195.1 million, or 9.4% of net sales.

Commentary and Outlook

"We are extremely pleased with our third quarter performance," said Mark LaVigne, Chief Executive Officer. "Improving category dynamics supported a return to organic growth and combined with our strong gross margin expansion drove a 46% increase in adjusted earnings per share, exceeding our expectations. This over-delivery is expected to put us at the top end of our adjusted earnings per share guidance for the year."

For fiscal 2024, Energizer Holdings Inc expects adjusted earnings per share to be at the high end of the original range, with adjusted EBITDA expected to be in the range of $610 million to $620 million. The company also anticipates organic revenue to be down roughly 2% for the year.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Energizer Holdings Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.