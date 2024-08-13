Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc (AOMR) Reports Q2 2024 EPS of ($0.01) and Revenue of $9.5 Million, Missing Estimates

Net Interest Income Grows, but GAAP Net Loss and Distributable Earnings Fall Short

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Interest Income: $9.5 million for Q2 2024, a 47% increase compared to Q2 2023.
  • GAAP Net Loss: ($0.3) million, or ($0.01) per diluted share for Q2 2024.
  • Book Value: GAAP book value per share decreased to $10.23 as of June 30, 2024, from $10.55 as of March 31, 2024.
  • Economic Book Value: $13.16 per share as of June 30, 2024, down from $13.78 as of March 31, 2024.
  • Dividend: Declared a dividend of $0.32 per share, payable on August 30, 2024, to stockholders of record as of August 22, 2024.
  • Capital Markets Activity: Issued $50 million of senior unsecured notes due 2029 with a 9.50% coupon, intended to drive asset expansion and earnings growth.
  • Portfolio Activity: Executed the AOMT 2024-4 securitization, contributing loans with a scheduled unpaid principal balance of approximately $299.8 million, reducing financing costs by approximately 100 basis points.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc (AOMR, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc is a real estate finance company focused on acquiring and investing in first lien non-QM loans and other mortgage-related assets in the U.S. mortgage market. The company's objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders through cash distributions and capital appreciation across interest rate and credit cycles.

Performance Overview

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc (AOMR, Financial) reported a net interest income of $9.5 million for Q2 2024, marking a 47% increase compared to Q2 2023. However, the company posted a GAAP net loss of $0.3 million, or ($0.01) per diluted share, and a Distributable Earnings loss of $2.3 million, or ($0.09) per diluted share. These figures fell short of analyst estimates, which projected earnings per share of $0.24 and revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter.

1820786272181055488.png

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the net loss, Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc (AOMR, Financial) achieved significant milestones. The company executed the AOMT 2024-4 securitization, contributing loans with a scheduled unpaid principal balance of approximately $299.8 million and a 7.4% weighted average coupon. This securitization reduced the company's whole loan warehouse debt by $235.9 million and lowered financing costs by approximately 100 basis points.

Additionally, the company participated in the AOMT 2024-6 securitization, contributing loans with a scheduled unpaid principal balance of approximately $22.9 million. As of June 30, 2024, the weighted average coupon of the residential whole loans portfolio increased to 7.71%, up 60 basis points from the end of Q1 2024 and 287 basis points from the end of Q2 2023.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Interest Income $9.5 million $6.5 million
GAAP Net Loss ($0.3) million ($3.7) million
Distributable Earnings Loss ($2.3) million ($3.9) million
GAAP Book Value per Share $10.23 $10.55
Economic Book Value per Share $13.16 $13.78

Balance Sheet and Capital Markets Activity

As of June 30, 2024, Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc (AOMR, Financial) reported total assets of $2.1 billion, down from $2.3 billion at the end of 2023. The company held residential mortgage whole loans valued at $158.9 million and had a recourse debt to equity ratio of 1.2x, which is expected to increase but remain below 2.5x as current-market coupon loans are purchased.

In July 2024, the company issued $50 million of senior unsecured notes due 2029 with a coupon of 9.50%. The proceeds are intended for general corporate purposes, including the acquisition of non-qualified residential mortgage loans and other target assets.

Dividend Declaration

On August 6, 2024, Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc (AOMR, Financial) declared a dividend of $0.32 per share of common stock, payable on August 30, 2024, to stockholders of record as of August 22, 2024.

Commentary

"We are proud to mark our fourth consecutive quarter of net interest income expansion with growth of 47% from the second quarter of 2023 to the second quarter of 2024, and a 36% increase from the first six months of 2023 to the first six months of 2024. This performance underscores the momentum we carry as we deploy the proceeds of our $50 million senior unsecured notes issuance in July, which we expect to catalyze the next phase of growth for AOMR," said Sreeni Prabhu, Chief Executive Officer and President of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc.

Analysis

While Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc (AOMR, Financial) demonstrated strong growth in net interest income, the GAAP net loss and Distributable Earnings loss highlight ongoing challenges. The company's strategic securitizations and capital market activities are aimed at reducing costs and driving future growth. However, the decline in book value per share and economic book value per share indicates potential headwinds. Investors should monitor the company's ability to leverage its recent capital raise and securitization activities to achieve sustainable profitability.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.