1stdibs.com Inc (DIBS) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS and Revenue Beat Estimates with $22.2M Revenue and Reduced Net Loss

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Show Positive Trends

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Revenue: $22.2 million, an increase of 6% year-over-year, surpassing analyst estimates of $21.81 million.
  • Gross Profit: $15.9 million, up by 9% year-over-year, reflecting improved operational efficiency.
  • Gross Margin: 71.7%, compared to 69.8% in the second quarter of 2023, indicating better cost management.
  • GAAP Net Loss: $4.4 million, a significant improvement from the $8.3 million net loss in the same period last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $(1.6) million, a notable improvement from $(4.6) million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Cash and Short-term Investments: $110.6 million as of June 30, 2024, ensuring strong liquidity.
  • GMV (Gross Merchandise Value): $91.5 million, an increase of 2% year-over-year, indicating steady marketplace activity.
Article's Main Image

1stdibs.com Inc (DIBS, Financial) released its 8-K filing on August 6, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The company, an online marketplace for luxury design products, reported a net revenue of $22.2 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $21.81 million. The net loss was significantly reduced to $4.4 million from $8.3 million in the same quarter last year.

Company Overview

1stdibs.com Inc is a premier online marketplace connecting design enthusiasts with sellers and creators of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home decor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion. The company operates through two main units: 1stDibs, its primary online marketplace, and Design Manager, a software solution for interior designers. Revenue is primarily generated from seller marketplace fees, advertisements, and software services.

Performance and Challenges

1stdibs.com Inc's performance in Q2 2024 highlights a return to growth, with net revenue increasing by 6% year-over-year to $22.2 million. Gross profit also saw a 9% increase, reaching $15.9 million. The gross margin improved to 71.7%, up from 69.8% in the same period last year. Despite these positive trends, the company continues to face challenges, including a 6% year-over-year decrease in active buyers, which could impact future revenue growth.

Financial Achievements

The company reported several key financial achievements in Q2 2024:

  • Net revenue of $22.2 million, a 6% increase year-over-year.
  • Gross profit of $15.9 million, a 9% increase year-over-year.
  • Gross margin of 71.7%, up from 69.8% in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP net loss reduced to $4.4 million from $8.3 million in Q2 2023.
  • Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA improved to $(1.6) million from $(4.6) million in Q2 2023.

1820786313394286592.png

These achievements are crucial for 1stdibs.com Inc as they indicate a positive trajectory in revenue growth and cost management, essential for long-term sustainability in the Retail - Cyclical industry.

Key Financial Metrics

Important metrics from the financial statements include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Revenue $22.2 million $20.9 million
Gross Profit $15.9 million $14.6 million
Gross Margin 71.7% 69.8%
GAAP Net Loss $4.4 million $8.3 million
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $(1.6) million $(4.6) million

Commentary and Analysis

“We are thrilled to report a return to GMV and revenue growth, marking a significant turning point for the business,” said David Rosenblatt, 1stDibs Chief Executive Officer. “During the second quarter, we achieved a number of positive developments in addition to returning to growth, including accelerating order growth, continued conversion rate expansion and sequential active buyer growth. All are positive signals that our roadmap and strategy are working.”
“Over the past two years, we have improved monetization, expanded gross margins and meaningfully reduced our operating expenses. The second quarter marks another significant step forward, delivering our best Adjusted EBITDA margins as a public company,” added Tom Etergino, Chief Financial Officer of 1stDibs.

Conclusion

1stdibs.com Inc's Q2 2024 financial results indicate a positive shift in the company's performance, with notable improvements in revenue, gross profit, and net loss reduction. These results are encouraging for value investors and stakeholders, suggesting that the company's strategic initiatives are yielding positive outcomes. However, the decline in active buyers remains a challenge that the company needs to address to sustain long-term growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from 1stdibs.com Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.