908 Devices Inc (MASS) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Miss, Revenue Beats Estimates with $14.0 Million

Revenue Growth Driven by Handheld Devices, Net Loss Increases Due to Acquisition Costs

23 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $14.0 million, up by 16% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $13.53 million.
  • Gross Profit: $7.4 million, an increase from $5.8 million in the prior year, with a gross margin of 53% compared to 48% last year.
  • Net Loss: $12.5 million, compared to a net loss of $9.3 million in the same period last year.
  • Operating Expenses: $21.0 million, up from $16.7 million in the prior year, driven by acquisition and integration costs, and stock-based compensation.
  • Cash Position: $77.4 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities with no debt outstanding as of June 30, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, 908 Devices Inc (MASS, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a mixed financial performance. The company, known for its innovative handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices, reported a revenue increase but also a widening net loss.

Company Overview

908 Devices Inc manufactures medical devices, specializing in handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices. These devices are used at the point-of-need to analyze unknown and invisible materials, providing quick, actionable answers for critical problems in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company primarily derives its revenue from the United States, with additional presence in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific.

Q2 2024 Financial Performance

908 Devices Inc reported a revenue of $14.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $13.53 million. This represents a 16% increase compared to the same period last year, primarily driven by the newly acquired handheld products. However, the company faced challenges with a decrease in desktop devices revenue.

1820786490834317312.png

Gross profit for the quarter was $7.4 million, up from $5.8 million in the prior year period, with a gross margin of 53%, compared to 48% last year. Adjusted gross profit was $8.1 million, with an adjusted gross margin of 58%, up from 50% in the previous year.

Operating Expenses and Net Loss

Operating expenses increased to $21.0 million from $16.7 million in the prior year period. This rise was attributed to $1.9 million in acquisition and integration costs, expenses related to the RedWave acquisition, and stock-based compensation. Consequently, the net loss widened to $12.5 million, compared to $9.3 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $7.3 million, slightly improving from a loss of $7.7 million in Q2 2023.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, 908 Devices Inc reported cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaling $77.4 million, with no debt outstanding. The company's total assets stood at $208.8 million, while total liabilities were $52.4 million, resulting in a stockholders' equity of $156.4 million.

2024 Guidance

The company reiterated its full-year 2024 revenue guidance, expecting revenue to be in the range of $63.0 million to $65.0 million, representing a 25% to 29% growth over 2023. This includes $11 million of expected revenue from the RedWave Technology acquisition.

Key Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $14.0 million $12.1 million
Gross Profit $7.4 million $5.8 million
Gross Margin 53% 48%
Net Loss -$12.5 million -$9.3 million
Adjusted EBITDA -$7.3 million -$7.7 million

Commentary

"We delivered solid execution on a multitude of fronts in the quarter, including the acquisition and integration of RedWave Technology into our company. With an expanded handheld portfolio, we are now supporting both our new and existing forensics customers more efficiently,” said Kevin J. Knopp, CEO and Co-founder. “We also maintained a strong focus on operational excellence during the quarter and have begun to see early benefits of our increasing scale.”

Analysis

908 Devices Inc's Q2 2024 performance highlights the company's ability to drive revenue growth through strategic acquisitions and an expanded product portfolio. However, the increased operating expenses and net loss underscore the challenges associated with integrating new acquisitions and managing stock-based compensation. The company's strong cash position and no debt provide a solid foundation for future growth, but investors should monitor the company's ability to control costs and achieve profitability.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from 908 Devices Inc for further details.

