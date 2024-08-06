Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $2.33 Misses Estimates, Revenue at $2.01 Billion

Second Quarter Earnings Growth and Margin Expansion Underpinned by Execution in Aggregates

Summary
  • Revenue: $2,014.4 million, fell short of estimates of $2,030.47 million.
  • Net Earnings: $308.0 million, slightly down from $308.6 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $2.33 per diluted share, consistent with the same quarter last year.
  • Gross Profit: $592.2 million, up from $583.3 million year-over-year, driven by strong pricing and operational execution.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $603 million, an increase from $595 million in the prior year, reflecting improved margins.
  • Aggregates Segment: Gross profit per ton increased 12% to $10.92, despite a 5% decrease in shipments due to significant rainfall.
  • Capital Expenditures: $195 million for the quarter, with full-year expectations between $625 and $675 million.
On August 6, 2024, Vulcan Materials Co (VMC, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Vulcan Materials is the United States' largest producer of construction aggregates (crushed stone, sand, and gravel). Its largest markets include Texas, California, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Alabama. In 2023, Vulcan sold 234.3 million tons of aggregates, 13.4 million tons of asphalt mix, and 7.5 million cubic yards of ready-mix. As of Dec. 31, 2022, the company had nearly 16 billion tons of aggregates reserves.

Performance Overview

Vulcan Materials Co (VMC, Financial) reported total revenues of $2,014 million for Q2 2024, a decrease from $2,113 million in Q2 2023. Despite the revenue decline, the company maintained its net earnings attributable to Vulcan at $308 million, consistent with the same period last year. Earnings per diluted share from continuing operations were $2.33, below the analyst estimate of $2.56.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Gross profit for the quarter increased to $592 million from $583 million in the previous year, driven by strong performance in the aggregates segment. The aggregates segment saw a 6% increase in gross profit to $529 million, with a gross profit margin expansion of 120 basis points. However, aggregates shipments decreased by 5% due to significant rainfall in key markets, particularly in Texas and the Southeast.

Tom Hill, Vulcan Materials’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our aggregates-led business delivered another quarter of earnings growth and margin expansion. Even with significant rainfall disrupting construction activity and operating efficiencies, our aggregates cash gross profit per ton increased 12 percent. Gross profit margin expanded 120 basis points. These results demonstrate our consistent execution and the durable characteristics of our business.”

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenues $2,014 million $2,113 million
Gross Profit $592 million $583 million
Net Earnings Attributable to Vulcan $308 million $309 million
Earnings per Diluted Share $2.33 $2.33

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Vulcan Materials reported total assets of $14,216 million, a slight decrease from $14,546 million at the end of 2023. The company maintained a strong liquidity position with cash and cash equivalents of $111 million. Capital expenditures for the quarter were $195 million, contributing to a year-to-date total of $298 million. Vulcan Materials also returned $111 million to shareholders through stock repurchases and dividends.

Segment Performance

The aggregates segment continued to be the primary driver of Vulcan Materials' performance. Despite lower shipments due to adverse weather conditions, the segment achieved a 12% increase in cash gross profit per ton. The asphalt segment reported a gross profit of $59 million, with a 7% improvement in cash gross profit. The concrete segment, however, saw a decline in gross profit due to the divestiture of concrete assets in Texas.

Outlook

Looking ahead, Vulcan Materials remains optimistic about the pricing environment and overall demand fundamentals. The company expects continued growth in aggregates cash gross profit per ton for the remainder of the year, despite the challenges posed by weather disruptions.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Vulcan Materials Co for further details.

