Westlake Corp (WLK) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $2.40 Beats Estimates, Revenue Slightly Misses at $3.2 Billion

Record Performance in Housing and Infrastructure Products Segment

Summary
  • Revenue: $3.2 billion, slightly below the analyst estimate of $3.237 billion.
  • Net Income: $313 million, up from $297 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $2.40, showing a significant increase from $1.34 in the previous quarter.
  • EBITDA: $744 million, up from $690 million year-over-year, reflecting strong operational performance.
  • HIP Segment Income: Record income from operations of $266 million, driven by a 15% increase in sales volume from the previous quarter.
  • PEM Segment Performance: Sequential increase in earnings and margins, with EBITDA rising to $391 million from $253 million in the previous quarter.
  • Cash and Debt: Net cash provided by operating activities was $237 million, with capital expenditures totaling $231 million.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, Westlake Corp (WLK, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting robust second quarter 2024 results. Westlake Corp, a manufacturer and supplier of chemicals, polymers, and building products, operates through its Performance and Essential Materials (PEM) and Housing and Infrastructure Products (HIP) segments.

Financial Highlights

Westlake Corp reported net sales of $3.2 billion, slightly below the analyst estimate of $3.237 billion. However, the company exceeded earnings expectations with a diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.40, surpassing the estimated $2.04. This performance was driven by record income from operations and EBITDA in the HIP segment.

1820789839478550528.png

Segment Performance

The HIP segment achieved record income from operations of $266 million and EBITDA of $336 million, reflecting strong demand and higher sales volumes. The PEM segment also showed sequential improvements with income from operations increasing to $157 million from $22 million in the previous quarter, driven by higher average sales prices.

Income Statement Overview

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $3,207 million $2,975 million $3,251 million
Income from Operations $406 million $223 million $396 million
Net Income $313 million $174 million $297 million
Diluted EPS $2.40 $1.34 $2.31
EBITDA $744 million $546 million $690 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Westlake Corp reported cash and cash equivalents of $3.0 billion and total debt of $4.9 billion. Net cash provided by operating activities was $237 million for the second quarter, with capital expenditures amounting to $231 million.

Executive Commentary

"We are pleased with our financial results for the second quarter of 2024, highlighted by record HIP EBITDA and margins as well as improved pricing and profitability in the PEM segment. Combined, these factors enabled us to deliver year-over-year quarterly earnings growth following the slowdown in global macroeconomic activity that began in the second half of 2022," said Albert Chao, Executive Chairman.

Analysis and Outlook

Westlake Corp's strong performance in the HIP segment, driven by favorable market conditions and strategic positioning, underscores the company's resilience and growth potential. The sequential improvement in the PEM segment also indicates a positive trend in demand and pricing. However, challenges such as lower average sales prices for certain products in the PEM segment highlight the need for continued strategic adjustments.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Westlake Corp for further details.

