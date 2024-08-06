Hagerty Inc. Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Hits $314.44 Million, GAAP EPS at $0.26

Specialty Automotive Insurance Provider Reports Mixed Results

Author's Avatar
9 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $314.44 million, met analyst estimates of $314.44 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.26 for the quarter.
  • Written Premiums: Increased by 18% in the first six months of 2024, following a 17% gain in the previous year.
  • Retention Rate: Approaching 89%, indicating strong customer loyalty and recurring revenue.
  • Net Promoter Score (NPS): Maintained an industry-leading score of 82, reflecting high customer satisfaction.
  • Media Reach: Hagerty Media's YouTube channel boasts over 3.2 million subscribers, with significant growth in social media presence.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, Hagerty Inc (HGTY, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial performance for the second quarter of 2024. Hagerty Inc is a provider of specialty automotive insurance, underwriting, selling, and servicing classic car and enthusiast vehicle insurance policies. The company derives substantial revenue from commissions and fees and serves markets in Europe, Canada, and the United States.

Performance Overview

Hagerty Inc reported mixed results for Q2 2024. The company achieved a revenue of $320 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $314.44 million. However, the earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.24, falling short of the estimated $0.26. This performance highlights both the strengths and challenges faced by the company in the current economic environment.

Financial Achievements

One of the key highlights for Hagerty Inc was the 18% increase in written premiums during the first six months of 2024. This growth builds on the previous year's 17% gains and the 15% growth in the first half of 2022. The company's high retention rate of 89% underscores its strong value proposition for auto enthusiasts.

“Insurance companies are historically sound investments due to the substantial percentage of revenue that can be reliably expected to recur annually. We are at the positive extreme on this metric, with retention approaching 89%.”

Income Statement Highlights

The income statement reveals that Hagerty Inc's revenue growth was driven by its differentiated business model, which includes Hagerty Media. The media arm of the company has been instrumental in engaging with car enthusiasts through various channels, including a robust YouTube channel with over 3.2 million subscribers and a widely distributed automotive magazine.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

While the detailed balance sheet and cash flow statements were not provided, the company's strong revenue growth and high retention rates suggest a healthy financial position. These metrics are crucial for an insurance company as they indicate the ability to generate consistent cash flows and maintain financial stability.

Commentary and Analysis

Hagerty Inc's focus on media and community engagement has set it apart from competitors who rely heavily on traditional advertising. The company's strategy of creating a virtuous cycle—where car enthusiasts engage with Hagerty Media and subsequently purchase insurance—has proven effective in driving growth.

“We think one of our distinct competitive advantages is that we focus on the same thing that our members and 67 million Americans who self-identify as car enthusiasts focus on: the love of cars.”

Despite the shortfall in EPS, the company's strong revenue performance and high retention rates indicate a solid foundation for future growth. The continued investment in media and community engagement is likely to drive further growth and enhance brand loyalty among car enthusiasts.

For more detailed financial information, readers can access the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Hagerty Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.