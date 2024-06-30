Genie Energy Ltd (GNE) Reports Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.36, Revenue at $90.7M

Revenue Decline Amidst Strong Cash Flow and Strategic Investments

9 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Revenue: $90.7M, down 3.0% year-over-year.
  • Net Income from Continuing Operations: $9.5M, a decrease of 21.9% from the previous year.
  • Gross Margin: 36.8%, down 412 basis points from last year.
  • Cash Flow from Continuing Operating Activities: $17.6M, a significant increase of 486.9% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $12.0M, down 24.0% from the previous year.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: Increased to $178.3M from $162.4M at the end of the previous quarter.
  • Diluted Earnings Per Share: $0.36, a decrease of $0.21 from the previous year.
On August 6, 2024, Genie Energy Ltd (GNE, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Genie Energy Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider. It serves two reportable business segments: Genie retail energy (GRE) and Genie renewables (GREW). The Genie retail energy segment resells energy to residential and commercial consumers in the Eastern and Midwestern United States through its portfolio of various retail energy providers. The Genie renewables segment holds controlling interests in various companies engaged in the manufacturing of solar panels, solar installation design, and solar energy project management. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Genie retail energy segment.

Performance and Challenges

Genie Energy Ltd (GNE, Financial) reported a total revenue of $90.7 million for the second quarter of 2024, a 3.0% decrease from $93.5 million in the same period last year. The Genie retail energy segment saw a 3.4% decline in revenue to $86.7 million, while the Genie renewables segment experienced a 6.6% increase to $4.0 million. The company's gross margin decreased by 412 basis points to 36.8%, primarily due to a reduction in gross margins on electricity sales.

Financial Achievements

Despite the revenue decline, Genie Energy Ltd (GNE, Financial) achieved significant financial milestones. The company increased its cash and cash equivalents, short and long-term restricted cash, and marketable equity securities to $178.3 million as of June 30, 2024, up from $162.4 million at the end of the previous quarter. Additionally, Genie repurchased approximately 169,000 shares of its Class B Common stock for $2.6 million during the quarter and declared a $0.075 per share quarterly dividend to be paid on August 22, 2024.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric 2Q24 2Q23 Change
Total Revenue $90.7 million $93.5 million (3.0)%
Gross Margin 36.8% 40.9% (412) bps
Income from Operations $10.6 million $15.0 million (29.3)%
Net Income from Continuing Operations $9.5 million $12.2 million (22.1)%
Net Income Attributable to Genie Common Stockholders $9.6 million $15.0 million (36.0)%
Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.36 $0.57 ($0.21)
Adjusted EBITDA $12.0 million $15.8 million (24.1)%
Cash Flow from Continuing Operating Activities $17.6 million $3.0 million 486.7%

Segment Performance

The Genie retail energy segment's revenue decreased by 3.4% to $86.7 million, with income from operations falling by 29.3% to $10.6 million. The segment's Adjusted EBITDA also decreased by 24.1% to $12.0 million. Despite these declines, aggregate electricity units sold remained relatively consistent, with an increase in consumption per meter offsetting a decrease in electricity meters served.

The Genie renewables segment saw a 6.6% increase in revenue to $4.0 million, driven by 53.3% growth at Diversegy and a $0.4 million contribution from Genie Solar's operating portfolio. As of June 30, 2024, Genie Solar's operating portfolio and development pipeline comprised 85 MW across 14 projects.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Genie Energy Ltd (GNE, Financial) reported total assets of $322.8 million and liabilities of $133.2 million. The company's working capital stood at $132.7 million. Cash provided by operating activities increased significantly to $17.6 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $3.0 million in the same period last year.

Analysis

Genie Energy Ltd (GNE, Financial) demonstrated resilience in the face of revenue declines by significantly improving its cash position and continuing to invest in growth initiatives. The company's strategic focus on expanding its renewables segment and maintaining stable operations in its retail energy segment positions it well for future growth. However, the decline in gross margins and net income highlights the challenges the company faces in maintaining profitability amidst fluctuating market conditions.

Michael Stein, chief executive officer of Genie Energy, commented: "Our solid second quarter results reflect the investments in meter and RCE growth we made in the first half of last year, combined with a stable, normalized retail energy environment. We also delivered a solid performance at Genie Renewables, where Diversegy and our operational solar farms helped drive 7% revenue growth and over 700 basis points of gross margin expansion."

For more detailed insights and the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Genie Energy Ltd for further details.

