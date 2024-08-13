Emerson Electric Co (EMR, Financial) is set to release its Q3 2024 earnings on Aug 7, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q3 2024 revenue is $4,449.67 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $1.04 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $17.56 billion and the earnings are expected to be $3.2 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

Emerson Electric Co (EMR, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Emerson Electric Co (EMR) have seen a downward revision from $17,599.72 million to $17,560.3 million for the full year 2024, and from $18,534.94 million to $18,524.78 million for 2025. Similarly, earnings estimates have been adjusted downward from $3.35 per share to $3.2 per share for the full year 2024, and from $4.61 per share to $4.48 per share for 2025.

Emerson Electric Co (EMR, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of March 31, 2024, Emerson Electric Co's (EMR) actual revenue was $4.38 billion, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $4.29 billion by 2.01%. Emerson Electric Co's (EMR) actual earnings were $0.87 per share, which missed analysts' earnings expectations of $0.897 per share by -3.01%. After releasing the results, Emerson Electric Co (EMR) was up by 4.89% in one day.

Emerson Electric Co (EMR, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 20 analysts, the average target price for Emerson Electric Co (EMR) is $131.29 with a high estimate of $140 and a low estimate of $110. The average target implies an upside of 23.41% from the current price of $106.39.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Emerson Electric Co (EMR, Financial) in one year is $123.54, suggesting an upside of 16.12% from the current price of $106.39.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 24 brokerage firms, Emerson Electric Co's (EMR, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 1.8, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.