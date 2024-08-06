Innovid Corp (CTV) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue at $38.0M, Net Loss Improves to $10.5M

Performance Overview and Financial Highlights

Author's Avatar
38 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $38.0 million, reflecting a 10% year-over-year increase, slightly below the analyst estimate of $38.65 million.
  • Net Loss: Improved to $10.5 million, compared to a net loss of $19.0 million for the same period in 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Increased 29% year-over-year to $5.9 million, representing a 15.5% Adjusted EBITDA margin.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $1.2 million, up from $0.6 million for the same period in 2022.
  • Free Cash Flow: Use of cash improved to $1.3 million, compared to a use of cash of $2.0 million for the same period in 2022.
  • CTV Impression Volume: Increased 21% year-over-year from ad serving and personalization.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, Innovid Corp (CTV, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Innovid Corp, a software platform specializing in ad serving, measurement, and creative services for TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments, reported notable improvements in revenue and net loss.

1820795126369382400.png

Company Performance and Challenges

Innovid Corp (CTV, Financial) reported a 10% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching $38.0 million for Q2 2024, compared to $34.5 million in Q2 2023. The net loss improved significantly to $10.5 million, down from $19.0 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA also saw a 31% increase, reaching $5.9 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.5%, marking the eighth consecutive quarter of margin expansion.

Despite these positive trends, the company faces challenges such as the need to continuously innovate and maintain its competitive edge in the rapidly evolving ad tech industry. The decrease in desktop impressions by 9% year-over-year highlights the shifting dynamics in ad consumption, which could pose future challenges.

Financial Achievements and Industry Impact

Innovid Corp's financial achievements are significant for the Media - Diversified industry. The company's ability to grow its revenue and improve its net loss demonstrates its resilience and strategic positioning in the market. The increase in CTV impression volume by 21% year-over-year underscores the growing importance of connected TV in the advertising landscape.

Key Financial Metrics

Key details from the financial statements include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $38.0 million $34.5 million
Net Loss $10.5 million $19.0 million
Adjusted EBITDA $5.9 million $4.5 million
Operating Cash Flow $1.2 million $0.6 million
Free Cash Flow -$1.3 million -$2.0 million

These metrics are crucial for evaluating Innovid Corp's operational efficiency and financial health. The improvement in net loss and positive operating cash flow indicate better cost management and operational execution.

Recent Business Highlights

Innovid Corp launched Harmony Frequency, a holistic frequency management solution for CTV and digital advertising, in partnership with Yahoo DSP. Additionally, the company announced a collaboration with Nielsen to enhance cross-media ad measurement. New client wins and product expansions with leading advertisers and publishers further bolster Innovid's market position.

“I am pleased to report Innovid delivered another quarter of double-digit, profitable revenue growth,” said Zvika Netter, Co-Founder and CEO.

Analysis and Outlook

Innovid Corp's Q2 2024 performance reflects its strategic focus on innovation and market expansion. The company's ability to grow revenue and improve profitability amidst industry challenges is commendable. Looking ahead, Innovid's continued investment in strategic initiatives and partnerships is likely to drive further growth and market penetration.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Innovid Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.