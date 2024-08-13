TPG Inc Reports Q2 2024 EPS of $0.49, Revenue of $201 Million, Misses Estimates

TPG Inc (TPG) Q2 2024 Earnings Report Highlights

Summary
  • Total Assets Under Management (AUM): $229 billion as of June 30, 2024, marking a significant 65% increase from $139 billion as of June 30, 2023.
  • GAAP Net Loss: $14 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, with a basic net loss per share of Class A common stock of $0.15.
  • Fee-Related Earnings: $201 million for the second quarter, representing a 60% year-over-year increase and resulting in a Fee-Related Earnings margin of 44%.
  • After-Tax Distributable Earnings: $207 million, or $0.49 per share of Class A common stock, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.
  • Dividend: Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share of Class A common stock, payable on August 30, 2024, to holders of record at the close of business on August 16, 2024.
On August 6, 2024, TPG Inc (TPG, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. TPG Inc is an alternative asset firm that invests across five multi-product platforms: Capital, Growth, Impact, Real Estate, and Market Solutions. The company aims to build dynamic products and options for its clients while instituting discipline and operational excellence across its portfolio.

Performance Overview

TPG Inc reported a GAAP net loss attributable to the company of $14 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, translating to a basic net loss per share of Class A common stock of $0.15. This performance fell short of analyst estimates, which had projected earnings per share of $0.25 and revenue of $465.67 million.

Despite the net loss, TPG Inc's total assets under management (AUM) increased significantly to $229 billion as of June 30, 2024, a 65% rise compared to $139 billion as of June 30, 2023. Fee-Related Earnings (FRE) for the quarter were $201 million, marking a 60% year-over-year increase and resulting in a FRE margin of 44%.

Financial Achievements

TPG Inc's After-tax Distributable Earnings for the second quarter were $207 million, or $0.49 per share of Class A common stock. The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share of Class A common stock, payable on August 30, 2024, to holders of record at the close of business on August 16, 2024.

“Our strong second quarter results reflect the accelerating momentum in our business as we continue to successfully scale and diversify,” said Jon Winkelried, Chief Executive Officer. “We finished the quarter with $229 billion of AUM across more than 30 differentiated investment strategies in private equity, credit, and real estate. Over the past year, we drove a step-function change in our growth profile and earnings power as a result of both organic and inorganic activity. Our firm is capitalizing on our expanded breadth to deliver strong investment performance for our clients and build long term value for our investors.”

Key Financial Metrics

Important metrics from TPG Inc's financial statements include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total AUM $229 billion $139 billion
GAAP Net Loss -$14 million Not provided
Fee-Related Earnings $201 million Not provided
After-tax Distributable Earnings $207 million Not provided
Dividend per Share $0.42 Not provided

Analysis

TPG Inc's significant increase in AUM and Fee-Related Earnings highlights the company's ability to scale and diversify its investment strategies effectively. However, the GAAP net loss and the earnings miss relative to analyst estimates indicate challenges that the company needs to address. The declared dividend reflects TPG Inc's commitment to returning value to shareholders despite the net loss.

Overall, TPG Inc's performance in Q2 2024 underscores the importance of its diversified investment approach and operational excellence. Investors will be keen to see how the company navigates its challenges and leverages its growing AUM to drive future profitability.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from TPG Inc for further details.

