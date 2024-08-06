Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Meets Estimates at $0.01, Revenue Slightly Beats at $103.9 Million

Second Quarter Performance and Financial Highlights

Summary
  • Revenue: $103.9 million, slightly above analyst estimates of $103.65 million, but down 4.8% year-over-year.
  • Net Income: $5.8 million, a decrease of 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.01, consistent with the same period last year.
  • Gross Profit: $72.4 million, representing a gross profit margin of 69.7%, down from 70.9% in the prior year.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $507.9 million as of June 30, 2024, up from $466.4 million at the end of 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $32.1 million, a decline of 12.7% year-over-year, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 30.8%.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. The company, a science-enabled, technology-driven beauty firm, reported a mixed performance with revenue falling short of analyst estimates but earnings per share (EPS) meeting expectations.

1820804900179832832.png

Company Overview

Olaplex Holdings Inc is renowned for its innovative, science-backed haircare solutions. The company collaborates with professional hairstylists and consumers to address prevalent haircare concerns through proprietary technology. Olaplex operates a global omnichannel platform, generating revenue primarily from professional sales, followed by specialty retail and direct-to-consumer (DTC) channels. The majority of its revenue comes from international markets.

Q2 2024 Financial Performance

For the second quarter of 2024, Olaplex Holdings Inc reported net sales of $103.9 million, a 4.8% decrease compared to $109.2 million in the same period last year. This figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $103.65 million. The company's diluted EPS remained steady at $0.01, aligning with both the previous year's performance and analyst expectations of $0.01.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Net Sales $103.9 million $109.2 million (4.8)%
Gross Profit $72.4 million $77.5 million (6.5)%
Net Income $5.8 million $6.2 million (6.1)%
Diluted EPS $0.01 $0.01 0%

Revenue Breakdown by Channel

Olaplex's revenue performance varied across its sales channels:

  • Specialty Retail: Increased by 22.4% to $36.4 million
  • Professional: Decreased by 18.4% to $33.4 million
  • Direct-To-Consumer: Decreased by 11.5% to $34.1 million

Geographically, net sales in the United States grew by 7.3%, while international sales declined by 15.1%.

Financial Metrics and Achievements

Despite the decline in net sales, Olaplex maintained a strong gross profit margin of 69.7%, slightly down from 70.9% in the previous year. Adjusted gross profit margin stood at 71.9%, compared to 72.7% last year. The company's adjusted EBITDA was $32.1 million, reflecting a 12.7% decrease from $36.7 million in Q2 2023, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 30.8%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Olaplex reported $507.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, up from $466.4 million at the end of 2023. Inventory levels increased to $100.2 million from $95.9 million. Long-term debt slightly decreased to $646.4 million from $649.0 million.

CEO Commentary

"Our second quarter performance was in line with our expectations and demonstrated continued stabilization in the business. I am encouraged by the progress we are making on our transformation journey as we delivered on our goals for the first half of the year and are now shifting our focus to the back half of 2024 and beyond. I am confident in the direction we are taking the brand and remain incredibly excited about the long-term growth potential for OLAPLEX." - Amanda Baldwin, CEO

Fiscal Year 2024 Guidance

Olaplex reiterated its fiscal year 2024 guidance, projecting net sales between $435 million and $463 million, adjusted net income between $87 million and $100 million, and adjusted EBITDA between $143 million and $159 million. The company expects an adjusted gross profit margin of 72.5% to 73.1% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 32.8% to 34.3%.

