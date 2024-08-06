Otter Tail Corp Reports Q2 2024 GAAP EPS of $2.07, Revenue at $209.5 Million

Record Second Quarter Earnings and Increased Annual Guidance

48 minutes ago
Summary
  • GAAP EPS: Increased 6% year-over-year to $2.07 per share.
  • Revenue: Electric segment revenue decreased by 0.8% to $112.8 million, while Manufacturing segment revenue fell by 5.7% to $96.7 million.
  • Net Income: Electric segment net income decreased by 5.9% to $18.5 million, while Manufacturing segment net income increased by 14.5% to $6.8 million.
  • Cash Flow: Operating cash flow for the first six months of 2024 increased to $223.5 million from $184.5 million in the same period last year.
  • Dividend: Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4675 per share, payable on September 10, 2024.
  • Guidance: Increased 2024 annual earnings guidance midpoint by 8% to $6.92 per share.
  • Liquidity: Total available liquidity as of June 30, 2024, was $548.7 million, including $230.7 million in cash and cash equivalents.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, Otter Tail Corp (OTTR, Financial) released its 8-K filing announcing financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Otter Tail Corp is a U.S. energy company that operates in the electric, manufacturing, and plastics segments, primarily serving Minnesota, South Dakota, and North Dakota.

1820814847772880896.png

Quarterly Performance Overview

Otter Tail Corp reported a 6% increase in diluted earnings per share (EPS) to $2.07, surpassing the analyst estimate of $1.70. The company also raised its 2024 annual EPS guidance midpoint by 8% to $6.92, reflecting a return on equity of 18.7%. This performance is significant as it demonstrates the company's ability to navigate market challenges and capitalize on growth opportunities.

Segment Performance

The Plastics segment saw a 9% increase in earnings due to higher sales volumes driven by customer growth and improved market demand, despite lower sales prices. The Manufacturing segment's earnings rose by 15%, primarily due to higher margins at BTD Manufacturing, although this was partially offset by lower sales volumes. Conversely, the Electric segment experienced a 6% decline in earnings, impacted by unfavorable weather conditions.

Financial Achievements

Otter Tail Corp's consolidated cash provided by operating activities for the first half of 2024 was $223.5 million, up from $184.5 million in the same period last year. This increase was primarily driven by higher earnings from the Plastics segment. The company also made significant capital expenditures of $175.5 million, mainly within the Electric segment, and issued $120.0 million of long-term debt to fund capital investments and support operations.

Income Statement Highlights

Segment Operating Revenues ($ in thousands) Net Income ($ in thousands)
Electric 112,828 18,485
Manufacturing 96,684 6,835
Plastics Not Provided Not Provided

CEO Commentary

"We are pleased with our second quarter financial results," said President and CEO Chuck MacFarlane, "as our team members continue to perform well amid changing market conditions. Plastics segment earnings increased 9 percent compared to the second quarter of 2023 due to higher sales volumes driven by customer sales volume growth and improved end market demand, partially offset by lower sales prices."

Challenges and Outlook

Despite strong quarterly results, Otter Tail Corp faces headwinds in the Manufacturing segment due to softening end market demand, which is expected to persist in the second half of 2024. The company plans to manage costs and mitigate the impact of lower sales volumes. The Plastics segment continues to perform well, with a slower decline in sales prices than anticipated.

Dividend Declaration

On August 5, 2024, Otter Tail Corp's Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.4675 per share, payable on September 10, 2024, to shareholders of record on August 15, 2024.

Conclusion

Otter Tail Corp's strong financial performance in Q2 2024, coupled with its increased annual guidance, underscores its resilience and strategic growth in the energy and manufacturing sectors. Investors and stakeholders will be keenly watching how the company navigates the challenges in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Otter Tail Corp for further details.

