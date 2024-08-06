Core Molding Technologies Inc (CMT) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.73, Revenue of $88.7M Beats Estimates

Company Reports Lower Sales but Maintains Strong Margins

Summary
  • Revenue: $88.7 million, exceeded estimates of $78.75 million, and decreased 9.2% year-over-year.
  • Gross Margin: $17.7 million, or 20.0% of net sales, compared to 21.0% in the prior year second quarter.
  • Net Income: $6.4 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, compared to $7.9 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, in the prior year second quarter.
  • Operating Income: $7.5 million, or 8.4% of net sales, compared to $10.1 million, or 10.3% of net sales, in the prior year second quarter.
  • Free Cash Flow: $16.1 million for the first six months of 2024, compared to $14.4 million in the same period of 2023.
  • Total Liquidity: $87.8 million at the end of the second quarter, with $37.8 million in cash.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $11.6 million, or 13.0% of net sales, compared to $13.7 million, or 14.1%, for the prior year second quarter.
On August 6, 2024, Core Molding Technologies Inc (CMT, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. The company, a leading engineered materials firm specializing in molded structural products, operates across various markets including medium and heavy-duty trucks, automobiles, power sports, construction, and agriculture.

Performance Overview

Core Molding Technologies Inc (CMT, Financial) reported total net sales of $88.7 million for Q2 2024, a 9.2% decrease compared to the same period last year. Despite the decline in sales, the company achieved a gross margin of $17.7 million, or 20.0% of net sales, slightly down from 21.0% in the prior year. Operating income stood at $7.5 million, representing 8.4% of net sales, compared to $10.1 million or 10.3% of net sales in Q2 2023.

Key Financial Metrics

Net income for the quarter was $6.4 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, compared to $7.9 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, in the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA was $11.6 million, or 13.0% of net sales, down from $13.7 million, or 14.1%, in Q2 2023. For the first six months of 2024, total net sales were $166.9 million, a 15.4% decrease from the prior year period, while net income was $10.2 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, compared to $13.8 million, or $1.59 per diluted share, in the first half of 2023.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the challenging economic environment, Core Molding Technologies Inc (CMT, Financial) maintained a strong gross margin of 20% in Q2 2024. The company generated $16.1 million in free cash flow for the first six months of 2024, up from $14.4 million in the same period last year. The total available liquidity at the end of Q2 2024 was $87.8 million, which includes $37.8 million in cash.

David Duvall, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our second quarter performance reflects our focus on investing for growth, operational performance, and cash flow generation. Our 2024 sales transformation is imperative to our next phase which is focused on growth and leveraging the significant improvements we have made in our operations and engineering functions.”

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Net Sales $88.7 million $97.7 million
Gross Margin $17.7 million $20.6 million
Operating Income $7.5 million $10.1 million
Net Income $6.4 million $7.9 million
Adjusted EBITDA $11.6 million $13.7 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Core Molding Technologies Inc (CMT, Financial) had total assets of $225.7 million, up from $213.4 million at the end of 2023. The company’s total liabilities were $78.2 million, with stockholders' equity amounting to $147.5 million. The term debt-to-trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDA ratio was less than one, indicating a strong financial position.

Analysis and Outlook

Core Molding Technologies Inc (CMT, Financial) has demonstrated resilience in maintaining strong margins and generating solid cash flow despite a decline in sales. The company's strategic focus on growth and operational improvements positions it well for future opportunities. However, the economic headwinds and customer inventory rationalization present ongoing challenges that may impact short-term performance.

John Zimmer, the Company’s EVP and Chief Financial Officer, commented, “Our first half results reflect our ability to maintain gross margins within our full-year goal range of 17% to 19% even with lower sales in a challenging sales environment driven by economic conditions.”

For more detailed financial information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Core Molding Technologies Inc for further details.

