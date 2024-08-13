Caterpillar (CAT, Financial) is trading higher after reporting Q2 results this morning. The company posted its sixth consecutive EPS beat, exceeding expectations by $0.40 or more. Revenue declined 3.6% year-over-year to $16.69 billion, slightly below analyst expectations, continuing a pattern seen in Q1.

Revenue decline was primarily due to lower sales volume, partially offset by favorable price realization. Dealer inventory also decreased more during Q2 2024 than Q2 2023, impacting sales.

Construction Industries sales fell 7% year-over-year to $6.68 billion, mainly due to lower sales volume influenced by dealer inventory changes. Government-related infrastructure projects remained healthy. Sales in North America were flat, while Latin America saw an increase.

CAT is lapping a record level of CI sales in 2023. Sales to users in 2H are expected to decline slightly year-over-year. For North America, CAT anticipates slightly lower construction industry sales to users for FY24, primarily due to a weaker-than-expected rental fleet. Demand in China and Europe is expected to remain low, with soft economic conditions in Asia Pacific outside of China.

Resource Industries saw the biggest decline, with sales down 10% year-over-year to $3.21 billion, primarily due to lower sales volume, partially offset by favorable price realization.

Energy & Transportation was the only growing segment, with sales rising 2% year-over-year to $7.34 billion. Sales increased across all applications except Industrial. Power Generation was a notable bright spot, with sales jumping 15% to $1.89 billion, driven by large reciprocating engines for data center applications. Turbines and turbine-related services also saw an increase.

Despite the revenue decline, CAT increased its adjusted operating margin to 22.4% from 21.3% a year ago, mainly due to favorable manufacturing costs and product mix. The E&T segment drove better-than-expected pricing.

Overall, investors are pleased with CAT's Q2 report. While revenue declined year-over-year and is expected to continue declining in 2H, CAT is lapping a strong 2023 when sales jumped 14%. It's impressive that CAT has expanded margins despite lower sales. Additionally, the Power Generation segment is benefiting from the AI data center infrastructure buildout, a nice business for CAT.