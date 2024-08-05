Gaia Inc (GAIA) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue at $22.08M, EPS at $(0.09)

Gaia Inc (GAIA) Posts 11% Revenue Growth and 10% Member Increase in Q2 2024

Summary
  • Revenue: $22.08 million, up by 11% year-over-year, slightly below estimates of $22.40 million.
  • Net Loss: $(2.2) million, or $(0.09) per share, unchanged from the year-ago quarter.
  • Gross Profit: Increased 10% to $18.7 million from $17.0 million in the year-ago quarter.
  • Free Cash Flow: Positive at $0.7 million, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of positive cash flow.
  • Member Growth: Increased by 10% to 850,000 from 774,500 in the year-ago quarter.
  • Operating Cash Flows: Improved by $2.6 million for the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.
  • Subsidiary Funding: Completed transactions raising $12 million, including an exclusive worldwide license acquisition for Igniton health technology.
Article's Main Image

On August 5, 2024, Gaia Inc (GAIA, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Gaia Inc is a video streaming service and community that provides curated conscious media across four primary channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing, and Yoga. The company derives a majority of its revenue from the United States but also has an international presence.

Performance and Challenges

Gaia Inc (GAIA, Financial) reported a revenue growth of 11% to $22.08 million, falling short of the analyst estimate of $22.40 million. The company also saw a 10% increase in member count, reaching 850,000 members. Despite these positive indicators, the company faced challenges, including non-recurring expenses related to its subsidiary Igniton and corporate administrative costs, which contributed to a net loss of $(2.2) million or $(0.09) per share, unchanged from the year-ago quarter.

1820855095760416768.png

Financial Achievements

Gaia Inc (GAIA, Financial) achieved significant milestones in the second quarter of 2024. The company reported positive free cash flow of $0.7 million, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of positive cash flow. Operating cash flows for the first half of 2024 improved by $2.6 million, and free cash flow improved by $2.0 million compared to the same period in 2023. Additionally, Gaia's subsidiary completed transactions raising $12 million, part of which was used to acquire an exclusive worldwide license for Igniton health technology.

Income Statement Highlights

Revenues for the second quarter grew by $2.24 million or 11% to $22.08 million from $19.84 million in the year-ago quarter. Gross profit increased by 10% to $18.7 million from $17.0 million in the year-ago quarter. Despite the non-recurring expenses, the net loss remained unchanged at $(2.2) million or $(0.09) per share.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Statement

Metric June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023
Cash and Cash Equivalents $5,459,000 $7,766,000
Total Current Assets $15,636,000 $16,083,000
Total Assets $142,116,000 $130,273,000
Total Liabilities $46,361,000 $43,493,000
Total Equity $95,755,000 $86,780,000

Commentaries

"During the second quarter, which is our seasonally slowest, we grew revenue 11% and members 10% year over year, while delivering positive free cash flow. We expect the positive cash flow generation to continue with revenue growth increasing to about 15% in the fourth quarter," said Jirka Rysavy, Gaia’s Executive Chairman.
"We continued our trend of executing on cash flow positive growth with notable improvements in marketing efficiency. Today, we are also excited to officially announce the launch of the Gaia Marketplace to our entire member base. This initiative not only strengthens our community engagement but also introduces an alternative revenue stream to the Gaia business," commented Gaia CEO James Colquhoun.
"Operating cash flows for the first six months finished at $3.9 million, representing a $2.6 million improvement from the first six months of 2023 and continues the momentum we've delivered in the prior four quarters," stated Gaia CFO Ned Preston.

Analysis

Gaia Inc (GAIA, Financial) has demonstrated robust performance in Q2 2024, with significant revenue and member growth. The company's ability to maintain positive free cash flow amidst non-recurring expenses is commendable. The launch of the Gaia Marketplace and the strategic price increase for new members are expected to further bolster revenue in the coming quarters. However, the company must continue to manage its expenses effectively to mitigate the impact of non-recurring costs on its net income.

