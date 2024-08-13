Expeditors International (EXPD) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.24 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surpasses Expectations at $2.4 Billion

Revenue Surpasses Expectations Amid Industry Challenges

Summary
  • Revenue: $2.4 billion, up by 9% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $2.22 billion.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.24, a decrease of 5% from the same quarter last year.
  • Net Earnings: $175 million, down 11% year-over-year.
  • Operating Income: $224 million, a decline of 10% compared to the previous year.
  • Airfreight Tonnage Volume: Increased by 15%, while ocean container volume decreased by 3% year-over-year.
  • Shareholder Returns: $205 million returned through common stock repurchases and dividends during the quarter.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24, surpassing the analyst estimate of $1.06. Revenue for the quarter reached $2.4 billion, exceeding the estimated $2.22 billion.

Expeditors International of Washington is a non-asset-based third-party logistics provider, focused on international freight forwarding. Its services include freight consolidation and forwarding, customs brokerage, warehousing and distribution, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, and numerous other value-added logistics services. The firm operates more than 200 full-service office locations worldwide, in addition to numerous satellite locations. Expeditors derives around 34% of consolidated net revenue from airfreight, 30% from ocean freight, and 36% from customs brokerage and other services.

1820870227542568960.png

Performance and Challenges

Despite a challenging quarter marked by erratic market conditions, Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD, Financial) managed to adapt effectively. The company faced rapid changes and imbalances in buy versus sell rates, particularly on exports out of Asia. Air market capacity was constrained by e-commerce demand, while ocean routing was disrupted by geopolitical events in the Red Sea, leading to less frequent services, longer transit times, and port congestion.

We continued to adapt well to another erratic quarter for our industry, which has been impacted by the rapid changes and imbalances in buy versus sell rates, particularly on exports out of Asia," said Jeffrey S. Musser, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Financial Achievements

Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD, Financial) reported a 9% increase in revenues to $2.4 billion compared to the same quarter in 2023. However, the company saw a decrease in net earnings attributable to shareholders by 11% to $175 million and a 10% decline in operating income to $224 million. Despite these declines, the revenue growth highlights the company's ability to navigate through industry disruptions.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Revenues $2,439,001 $2,239,752 9%
Operating Income $223,919 $248,497 (10)%
Net Earnings Attributable to Shareholders $175,469 $196,800 (11)%
Diluted EPS $1.24 $1.30 (5)%

Analysis

The increase in airfreight tonnage volume by 15% year-over-year and 10% sequentially against Q1 2024 indicates a strong demand in the air market, driven by international direct e-commerce demand from North Asia. However, the ocean container volume decreased by 3%, reflecting the challenges in ocean routing due to geopolitical events.

Expenses are still high compared to our 30% efficiency target (operating income as a percentage of revenue less directly related cost of transportation and other expenses), with compensation being our largest and most variable operating expense," noted Bradley S. Powell, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD, Financial) continues to focus on aligning shipment activity with headcount and making critical enhancements to its technology solutions, network, and security. The company returned $205 million to shareholders in common stock repurchases and dividends during the second quarter of 2024, demonstrating its commitment to shareholder value.

Overall, Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD, Financial) has shown resilience in navigating through industry challenges, with a notable increase in revenue and airfreight tonnage volume. However, the decline in net earnings and operating income highlights the ongoing challenges in the logistics industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Expeditors International of Washington Inc for further details.

