On August 5, 2024, Nancy Calderon, Director at Belden Inc (BDC, Financial), executed a sale of 2,500 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 6,954 shares of Belden Inc.

Belden Inc, a global leader in signal transmission solutions for mission-critical applications, is involved in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for the industrial, enterprise, and broadcast markets. The company's comprehensive product portfolio includes cable, connectivity, and networking products.

Over the past year, Nancy Calderon has sold a total of 2,500 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Belden Inc shows a trend with 1 insider buy and 6 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of Belden Inc were trading at $95.98 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $3.999 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Belden Inc stands at 20.85, which is below the industry median of 22.49 and also lower than the company’s historical median.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $76.81, indicating that with a current price of $95.98, Belden Inc is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.25.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into how insiders are interacting with their holdings in Belden Inc.

