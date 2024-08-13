Insider Sale: EVP, A&D BU President Catherine Gridley Sells 10,000 Shares of TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI)

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago

Catherine Gridley, EVP, A&D BU President of TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI, Financial), sold 10,000 shares of the company on 2024-08-05, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 120,296 shares of TTM Technologies Inc. The shares were sold at a price of $17.49, valuing the transaction at approximately $174,900.

TTM Technologies Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and radio frequency (RF) components. The company serves markets that include aerospace and defense, automotive, medical, industrial, and telecommunications among others.

Over the past year, Catherine Gridley has engaged in multiple transactions, selling a total of 20,000 shares and purchasing none. This recent sale continues a trend observed over the past year at TTM Technologies Inc, where insider activity has included 24 sells and no buys.

The stock's current price of $17.49 gives TTM Technologies Inc a market cap of $1.83 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 112.53, significantly above both the industry median of 22.49 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for TTM Technologies Inc is $14.78 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.18.

1820912916766027776.png

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity at the company. This pattern aligns with the broader insider selling trend over the past year.

1820913009103630336.png

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's valuation, indicating that TTM Technologies Inc is currently trading above its estimated fair value.

This insider sale and the valuation metrics provide important data points for investors monitoring TTM Technologies Inc's stock performance and insider behaviors.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.