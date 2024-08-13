Catherine Gridley, EVP, A&D BU President of TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI, Financial), sold 10,000 shares of the company on 2024-08-05, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 120,296 shares of TTM Technologies Inc. The shares were sold at a price of $17.49, valuing the transaction at approximately $174,900.

TTM Technologies Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and radio frequency (RF) components. The company serves markets that include aerospace and defense, automotive, medical, industrial, and telecommunications among others.

Over the past year, Catherine Gridley has engaged in multiple transactions, selling a total of 20,000 shares and purchasing none. This recent sale continues a trend observed over the past year at TTM Technologies Inc, where insider activity has included 24 sells and no buys.

The stock's current price of $17.49 gives TTM Technologies Inc a market cap of $1.83 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 112.53, significantly above both the industry median of 22.49 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for TTM Technologies Inc is $14.78 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.18.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity at the company. This pattern aligns with the broader insider selling trend over the past year.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's valuation, indicating that TTM Technologies Inc is currently trading above its estimated fair value.

This insider sale and the valuation metrics provide important data points for investors monitoring TTM Technologies Inc's stock performance and insider behaviors.

