Pilgrims Pride Corp (PPC, Financial), a prominent player in the poultry farming industry, recently witnessed a significant transaction by its Chief Financial Officer. Matthew Galvanoni, the CFO, sold 6,500 shares of the company on August 6, 2024. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 51,750 shares of Pilgrims Pride Corp.

Pilgrims Pride Corp is engaged in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It is one of the largest chicken companies in the US, Mexico, and Puerto Rico.

The shares were sold at a price of $43.31 each. This sale is part of a broader trend where there have been 2 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the past year. The current market cap of Pilgrims Pride Corp stands at approximately $10.41 billion.

The company's current price-earnings ratio is 13.80, which is below the industry median of 18.17. This ratio is also higher compared to the historical median for the company. The GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, is set at $29.73, suggesting that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.46.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale might draw the attention of current and potential investors, especially considering the company's valuation and the recent trading price relative to its GF Value.

