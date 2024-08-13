ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.20 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $242M Surpasses Expectations

Biotechnology Firm Reports Significant Year-Over-Year Increase in Net Product Sales

39 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $242.0 million, up 46% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $235.42 million.
  • Net Income: $33.4 million, or $0.20 per share, compared to $1.1 million, or $0.01 per share, in the same period last year.
  • Product Sales: NUPLAZID net sales increased by 11% year-over-year to $157.4 million; DAYBUE net sales surged to $84.6 million from $23.2 million in the prior year.
  • Research and Development Expenses: Increased to $76.2 million from $58.8 million in the same quarter last year, driven by higher costs in early-stage programs.
  • Cash and Investments: Totaled $500.9 million as of June 30, 2024, up from $438.9 million at the end of 2023.
  • Full-Year Guidance: Revised total revenue guidance to a range of $930 to $980 million, down from the previous range of $930 million to $1.01 billion.
On August 6, 2024, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company that develops and commercializes biopharmaceutical products to address central nervous system disorders, including Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, and schizophrenia.

Performance Overview

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc reported total net product sales of $242.0 million for Q2 2024, marking a 46% increase year-over-year. This performance was driven by an 11% year-over-year growth in NUPLAZID net sales and an 11% sequential growth in DAYBUE net sales. The company also highlighted advancements in its Phase 3 trial for Prader-Willi syndrome and its Phase 2/Phase 3 program for Alzheimer's disease psychosis.

1820921145315192832.png

Financial Achievements

ACADIA's financial results underscore its robust market position and growth trajectory. The company reported net income of $33.4 million, or $0.20 per common share, for Q2 2024, compared to net income of $1.1 million, or $0.01 per common share, for the same period in 2023. This significant increase in net income reflects the company's successful commercialization strategies and cost management.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenues $241.96 million $165.24 million
Net Product Sales (NUPLAZID) $157.4 million $142.0 million
Net Product Sales (DAYBUE) $84.6 million $23.2 million
Research and Development Expenses $76.2 million $58.8 million
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses $117.1 million $96.0 million
Net Income $33.4 million $1.1 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, ACADIA's cash, cash equivalents, and investment securities totaled $500.9 million, up from $438.9 million at the end of 2023. This increase in liquidity positions the company well to support its ongoing research and development initiatives and commercialization efforts.

Guidance and Future Outlook

ACADIA has updated its full-year 2024 financial guidance, increasing its NUPLAZID net product sales forecast to a range of $590 to $610 million, reflecting stronger demand. However, the DAYBUE net product sales guidance has been adjusted downward to a range of $340 to $370 million. Total revenue guidance has been revised to a range of $930 to $980 million.

"In the second quarter of 2024, Acadia delivered $242.0 million in net product sales, highlighted by 11% year-over-year growth in NUPLAZID net sales and 11% sequential growth in DAYBUE net sales," said Steve Davis, Chief Executive Officer.

Conclusion

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc's Q2 2024 financial results demonstrate strong performance and strategic growth in the biotechnology sector. The company's ability to increase net product sales and manage expenses effectively positions it well for continued success. Investors and stakeholders will be keenly watching how ACADIA navigates its updated financial guidance and ongoing clinical trials.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc for further details.

