ePlus Inc (PLUS) Q1 FY2025 Earnings: EPS of $1.02 and Revenue of $544.5 Million Miss Analyst Estimates

Revenue and Earnings Fall Short of Expectations

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $544.5 million, fell short of estimates of $555.23 million, reflecting a 5.2% year-over-year decrease.
  • Net Earnings: $27.3 million, a 19.2% decline from the previous year's $33.8 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.02, below analyst estimates of $1.05, and down 19.7% from $1.27 in the same quarter last year.
  • Gross Profit: $134.5 million, a 5.5% decrease from $142.3 million in the prior year, with a slight dip in gross margin to 24.7% from 24.8%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $43.1 million, a 19.9% decrease from $53.9 million in the previous year.
  • Cash Position: Ended the quarter with $350 million in cash and cash equivalents, up from $253 million as of March 31, 2023.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, ePlus Inc (PLUS, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025. ePlus Inc, a holding company providing information technology solutions, reported a decline in both revenue and earnings, missing analyst estimates.

Company Overview

ePlus Inc is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions. The company's technology solutions enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes. It also offers consulting, professional and managed services, and complete lifecycle management services, including flexible financing solutions. ePlus focuses on medium and large enterprises in the United States and select international markets, including the United Kingdom, the European Union, India, Singapore, and Israel.

Performance and Challenges

For the first quarter ended June 30, 2024, ePlus Inc reported a 5.2% decrease in net sales to $544.5 million, down from $574.2 million in the same period last year. This decline was driven by a 5.3% decrease in technology business net sales to $535.5 million and an 8.2% drop in product sales to $457.3 million. The company attributed these declines to a more normalized supply chain, the absorption of prior purchases by customers, and a shift in product mix.

Net earnings decreased by 19.2% to $27.3 million, and diluted net earnings per common share fell by 19.7% to $1.02, missing the analyst estimate of $1.05. Adjusted EBITDA also saw a significant decline of 19.9% to $43.1 million.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, ePlus Inc reported a 15.8% increase in services revenues to $78.2 million and a 28.0% rise in managed service revenues to $40.9 million. The company also ended the quarter with a strong cash position of $350 million, up from $253 million as of March 31, 2024.

1820921458038304768.png

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q1 FY2025 Q1 FY2024 Change
Net Sales $544.5 million $574.2 million -5.2%
Gross Profit $134.5 million $142.3 million -5.5%
Net Earnings $27.3 million $33.8 million -19.2%
Diluted EPS $1.02 $1.27 -19.7%

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of June 30, 2024, ePlus Inc reported cash and cash equivalents of $349.9 million, up from $253.0 million as of March 31, 2024. Inventory decreased by 36.2% to $89.1 million, and total stockholders' equity increased to $921.9 million from $901.8 million as of March 31, 2024.

Management Commentary

“We continued to see strong growth in security and services overall with our managed services up 28%. For many years we have been building strong services and recurring revenue streams, in part to offset headwinds created by the increase in netted down revenues and ratable recognition of sales, both to build a more consistent financial model, but also to deliver the solutions that customers demand with today’s advanced technologies," said Mark Marron, president and CEO of ePlus.

Analysis

ePlus Inc's performance in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 reflects the challenges of a normalized supply chain and shifts in product mix. While the company has seen growth in its services and managed services segments, the decline in product sales and overall net sales indicates potential headwinds. However, the strong cash position and continued investment in growth initiatives provide a solid foundation for future performance.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from ePlus Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.