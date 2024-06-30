Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.36 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surges to $168.3 Million

Qelbree and GOCOVRI Drive Revenue Growth

Summary
  • Total Revenue: $168.3 million for Q2 2024, up 24% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $153.40 million.
  • Net Product Sales: $162.5 million for Q2 2024, a 27% increase from $128.3 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.36 for Q2 2024, compared to a loss of $0.02 in Q2 2023.
  • Operating Income: $22.6 million for Q2 2024, compared to an operating loss of $17.6 million in Q2 2023.
  • Cash and Equivalents: $347.2 million as of June 30, 2024, up from $271.5 million as of December 31, 2023.
  • Qelbree Net Sales: Increased 92% year-over-year to $59.4 million in Q2 2024.
  • GOCOVRI Net Sales: Increased 10% year-over-year to $31.7 million in Q2 2024.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. The specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on central nervous system diseases, reported significant growth in net sales and operating earnings, surpassing analyst estimates.

1820921725685231616.png

Company Overview

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases, including neurological and psychiatric disorders. The company's diverse neuroscience portfolio includes approved treatments for epilepsy, migraine, ADHD, hypomobility in Parkinson's Disease, cervical dystonia, chronic sialorrhea, dyskinesia in PD patients receiving levodopa-based therapy, and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients. Key products include Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, Qelbree, APOKYN, XADAGO, MYOBLOC, GOCOVRI, and Osmolex ER.

Performance Highlights

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN, Financial) reported total revenues of $168.3 million for Q2 2024, a 24% increase compared to the same period in 2023. This figure exceeded the analyst estimate of $153.40 million. The company's net product sales were driven by significant growth in Qelbree and GOCOVRI.

Net sales of Qelbree increased by 92% to $59.4 million in Q2 2024, compared to the same period in 2023. GOCOVRI also saw a 10% increase in net sales, reaching $31.7 million. These strong performances were partially offset by a decline in net product sales of Trokendi XR due to generic erosion.

Financial Achievements

Operating income for Q2 2024 was $22.6 million, a substantial improvement from an operating loss of $(17.6) million in Q2 2023. Adjusted operating earnings (non-GAAP) were $45.5 million, compared to $10.0 million in the same period last year. Net earnings for Q2 2024 were $19.9 million, translating to a diluted earnings per share of $0.36, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.18 per share.

Income Statement Summary

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change %
Total Revenues $168.3 million $135.5 million 24%
Net Product Sales $162.5 million $128.3 million 27%
Operating Income $22.6 million $(17.6) million N/A
Net Earnings $19.9 million $(0.8) million N/A
Diluted EPS $0.36 $(0.02) N/A

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN, Financial) reported cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaling approximately $347.2 million, up from $271.5 million as of December 31, 2023. This increase was primarily due to cash generated from operations.

Business and Pipeline Updates

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN, Financial) continues to advance its product pipeline. In August 2024, the company resubmitted its New Drug Application (NDA) for its apomorphine infusion device (SPN-830) for the continuous treatment of motor fluctuations in Parkinson’s disease. Additionally, the company is progressing with its Phase 2 studies for SPN-820 in depression and SPN-817 for treatment-resistant seizures.

“In the second quarter of 2024, we delivered strong net sales growth from our key growth drivers, Qelbree and GOCOVRI, as well as strong growth in adjusted operating earnings. We also advanced our product pipeline, announcing interim results from our open-label Phase 2a clinical study of SPN-817 for treatment-resistant seizures, and continued to progress SPN-820 through two Phase 2 studies in patients with depression," said Jack Khattar, President and CEO of Supernus.

Conclusion

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN, Financial) has demonstrated robust financial performance in Q2 2024, driven by significant growth in key products like Qelbree and GOCOVRI. The company's ability to exceed analyst estimates and its ongoing advancements in the product pipeline position it well for future growth. Investors and stakeholders will be keenly watching how the company continues to navigate its market and pipeline developments in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for further details.

