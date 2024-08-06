Rapid7 Inc (RPD) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.11, Revenue of $208 Million, Surpassing Estimates

Strong Revenue Growth and Improved Profitability

Author's Avatar
38 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $208 million, up 9% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $203.66 million.
  • GAAP Net Income: $8.2 million, compared to a net loss of $66.8 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.11, a significant improvement from a loss of $1.10 per share in the prior year.
  • Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR): $816 million, reflecting a 9% increase year-over-year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $29 million, up from $25.6 million in the same period last year.
  • GAAP Gross Margin: 71%, an increase from 69% in the previous year.
  • Number of Customers: 11,484, a 2% increase from 11,287 in the prior year.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, Rapid7 Inc (RPD, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Founded in 2000, Rapid7 is a cybersecurity company that began providing vulnerability management solutions. It has since expanded its portfolio to include extended detection and response, security information and event management, cloud security, threat intelligence, application security, and security orchestration, automation, and response. The Boston-based company went public in 2015.

1820921819511812096.png

Performance Overview

Rapid7 Inc (RPD, Financial) reported total revenue of $208 million for Q2 2024, reflecting a 9% year-over-year increase, surpassing the analyst estimate of $203.66 million. The company's product subscriptions revenue grew by 10% year-over-year to $200 million. The annualized recurring revenue (ARR) also saw a 9% increase, reaching $816 million.

GAAP operating income for the quarter was $7 million, while non-GAAP operating income stood at $39 million. Net cash provided by operating activities was $33 million, and free cash flow amounted to $29 million.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Total Revenue $207,991 $190,422 9%
Product Subscriptions Revenue $200,067 $181,701 10%
GAAP Operating Income $6,880 $(51,659) N/A
Non-GAAP Operating Income $39,276 $12,957 203%
GAAP Net Income $8,195 $(66,782) N/A
Non-GAAP Net Income $41,646 $11,520 261%
Free Cash Flow $29,205 $25,581 14%

Company Achievements and Challenges

Rapid7 Inc (RPD, Financial) has made significant strides in enhancing its product offerings and expanding its market presence. The introduction of the Command Platform is a notable achievement, aimed at providing comprehensive visibility to risks across hybrid attack surfaces. This aligns with the company's strategic vision to help customers integrate critical security data to close security gaps and prevent attacks.

"Rapid7 delivered solid second quarter results in line with our expectations, growing ARR by 9% year-over-year to $816 million, and continuing to innovate to bring customers the strongest security operations data platform," said Corey Thomas, Chairman and CEO of Rapid7.

However, the company faces challenges such as maintaining its growth momentum and managing operational costs. The slight decline in professional services revenue by 9% year-over-year indicates potential areas for improvement.

Financial Statements Highlights

From the balance sheet, Rapid7 Inc (RPD, Financial) reported total assets of $1.53 billion as of June 30, 2024, compared to $1.51 billion at the end of 2023. The company's cash and cash equivalents increased to $237 million from $214 million. On the liabilities side, total liabilities decreased to $1.58 billion from $1.62 billion, primarily due to a reduction in convertible senior notes.

In the income statement, the company reported a GAAP gross profit of $147 million, with a GAAP gross margin of 71%. Non-GAAP gross profit was $154 million, maintaining a non-GAAP gross margin of 74%. The significant improvement in GAAP net income to $8.2 million from a loss of $66.8 million in the previous year highlights the company's enhanced profitability.

Conclusion

Rapid7 Inc (RPD, Financial) has demonstrated robust financial performance in Q2 2024, with notable revenue growth and improved profitability. The company's strategic initiatives and product innovations position it well in the competitive cybersecurity market. However, it must continue to address operational challenges to sustain its growth trajectory.

For more detailed insights, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Rapid7 Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.